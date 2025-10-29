

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased slightly in September after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



Producer prices posted a monthly rise of 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent decrease in August.



The rebound in September was mainly driven by a 0.7 percent rise in energy costs. Prices for both intermediate and consumer goods increased 0.1 percent in each case.



Prices in the domestic market were down 0.2 percent, and those in the foreign market also decreased the same.



On a yearly basis, producer price inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent in September from 0.2 percent in August. Prices have been rising since December 2024.



