

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU, CHUFF.OB, 0762.HK) said on Wednesday that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chen Zhongyue, has resigned with effect from October 29 due to a change in work arrangement.



'Zhongyue has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company,' China Unicom said in a statement.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News