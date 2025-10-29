

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World market spotlight turned on interest rates ahead of the monetary policy pronouncements by the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan as well as the European Central Bank. Markets are also anxiously awaiting the U.S.-China trade deal and updates to corporate earnings, particularly from the tech sector.



Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mildly positive note. Asian markets closed on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed pattern across regions. Japan's ten-year yields surged 1.5 percent ahead of the interest rate decision by Bank of Japan.



Both the crude oil benchmarks rebounded. Gold also bounced back after a three-day losing streak. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,811.90, up 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,911.30, up 0.30% Germany's DAX at 24,286.89, up 0.01% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,774.95, up 0.81% France's CAC 40 at 8,220.31, up 0.05% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,730.65, up 0.46% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,307.65, up 2.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,926.20, down 0.96% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,016.33, up 0.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,346.14, down 0.33% (Oct 28)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1641, down 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3219, down 0.40% USD/JPY at 152.23, up 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6596, up 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3941, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 98.87, up 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.996%, up 0.33% Germany at 2.6232%, up 0.08% France at 3.413%, down 0.20% U.K. at 4.3990%, down 0.09% Japan at 1.655%, up 1.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.08, up 0.39%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.42, up 0.45%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,028.61, up 1.14%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $113,117.54, down 1.19% Ethereum at $4,010.58, down 2.64% XRP at $2.65, up 0.21% BNB at $1,113.39, down 2.03% Solana at $198.44, down 0.71%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News