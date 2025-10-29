The "Insurance Market in Poland 2025-2027, CEE Insurance Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Insurance Market in Poland 2025-2027 is the latest full update of the comprehensive publication on the insurance sector in Poland. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the insurance market. It also provides estimates of insurance premium growth expected for the years 2025-2027.
Poland's insurance sector maintained robust momentum throughout the first half of 2025, building upon its strong 2024 performance. Total insurance premiums are estimated to exceed PLN 90 billion (€21 billion) by year-end 2025. The non-life segment continues to outperform expectations, driven primarily by motor insurance growth, and is projected to reach PLN 66 billion (€15.5 billion). Meanwhile, the life segment remains significantly smaller at PLN 24.5 billion (€5.7 billion) for 2025.
PZU holds its market-leading position across both segments, keeping 44% and 27% market share in life and non-life business, respectively. However, mid-tier competitors are intensifying their pursuit of new business, with Warta (Talanx) achieving notable organic growth success, particularly by surpassing PZU in the large motor TPL segment. Market concentration continues to increase, with the top five insurers commanding the majority of market share. Within the broader regional context, Poland represents approximately 39% of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE14) insurance market, valued collectively at ~€53 billion in gross written premiums as of H1 2025.
The insurance sector in Poland is benefiting from the country's position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU. Strong private consumption, new investments, and rising wealth are driving premium growth. However, the shrinking population and declining customer base pose structural challenges to future growth prospects.
The medium-term outlook for the insurance market from 2025 to 2027 remains positive, with life insurance premiums projected to grow at 5% annually. The non-life insurance segment is expected to expand at 7% per year, representing a moderation from the higher growth rates observed in recent years.
Companies Featured
- Allianz Polska
- Aviva
- Compensa Vienna Insurance Group
- Generali
- Link4
- Metlife
- Nationale Nederlanden
- Pzu
- Pzu Zycie
- Stu Ergo Hestia
- Tu Europa
- Tuir Warta
- Uniqa
- Vienna Life
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macroeconomic overview
- Executive summary
- Poland Overview and key facts, 2024/2025
- Poland in Europe: Number of households vs. wealth, 2024
- Key macroeconomic indicators, 2020-2025F
- Foreign trade statistics, C/A, FDI, 2020-2025F
- Unemployment and salaries/wages, 2020-2025F
- Disposable income in households and income distribution, 2020-2025F; Income distribution 2024
- Consumer confidence index evolution, Jan. 2020- Sep. 2025
- Warsaw Stock Exchange Turnover, Market cap. and indexes, 2020-Aug.2025
- Banking assets evolution, 2020-1H2025
2. Insurance market
- Insurance Markets in CEE Size vs. growth matrix, 2023-1H25
- Insurance premiums per capita premiums/GDP penetration CEE comparison, 1H25
- Insurance gross premiums (life/non-life, in PLN), 2021-1H25
- Top 10 insurance groups in Poland by total premium written, 1H25
- Insurance market concentration and Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (life/non-life), 1H24 vs. 1H25
- Current and upcoming Insurance M&A transactions in Poland, 2020-2024
- Own funds for life and non-life insurers, 2020-1H25, SCR coverage ratios, 2023-1H25
3. Non-life insurance
- Non-life insurance markets in CEE Size vs. growth matrix, 2023-1H25
- Non-life premiums per capita premiums/GDP penetration CEE comparison, 1H25
- Non-life insurance gross and net premium evolution, 2021-1H25
- Top 10 non-life insurance players in Poland, 1H25
- Market shares of top non-life players evolution, 2022-1H25
- Non-life premium by client segment and insurance class (car insurance vs. other), 1H25
- Non-life premium by risk class, 2023-1H25
- Sales channels of non-life insurance, 2024
- Non-life insurers results, technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2024
- Non-life insurance Profitability tree, 2020-2024
- Non-life insurance Claims and expense ratio evolution, 2021-1H25
- Non-life insurance Combined ratio and its elements, 2021-1H25
- Non-life insurance Acquisition costs evolution, 2023-1H25, acquisition cost ratios for individual non-life insurers, 2024
- Network multi-agents: Unilink, CUK, Phinance, Konsultant, Rankomat, ASF, Asist, Conditor, Punkta, DCU etc.,2024
- Comparison websites and online multi-agencies overview, 2024
- Health Insurance Premium written, Number of insured individuals, Average premium, 2021-2024
- Car insurance Premium and no. policies evolution, MTPL, Casco, 2021-1H25
- Car insurance Top players in MTPL and in Casco, 2023-1H25
- Car insurance Combined ratio and its elements, MTPL and in Casco, 2023-1H25
- Car insurance Average premium per policy for Casco and TPL, 1Q2019-2Q2025
4. Life insurance
- Life insurance markets in CEE Size vs. growth matrix, 2023-1H25
- Life premiums per capita premiums/GDP penetration CEE comparison, 1H25
- Life insurance gross and net premiums evolution, 2021-1H25
- Top 10 life insurance players in Poland, 1H25
- Market shares of top life players evolution, 2022-1H25
- Life premium by insurance class and segment, 1H25
- Life premium by risk class evolution, 2022-1H25
- Life insurance technical reserves evolution and structure, 2022-1H25
- Sales channels of life insurance, 2024
- Life insurers results, Technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2024
- Life insurance profitability tree, 2020-2024
- Life insurance acquisition costs evolution, 2023-1H25, acquisition cost ratios for individual life insurers, 2024
5. Bancassurance
- Bancassurance: Premium written by bank channel (life/non-life), 2022-2024,data by KNF vs. data by PIU
- Bancassurance: Product/class split in bank channel (life/non-life), 2024
- Bancassurance: Sales of investment type life products other than unit-linked, 2021-2024
6. Top players' profiles
- PZU
- Warta
- ERGO Hestia
7. Forecast
- Non-life insurance premiums forecast, 2025-2027F
- Life Insurance premiums forecast, 2025-2027F
- Notes on Methodology
