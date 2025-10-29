Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Accelerates Expansion with $400K EV Infrastructure Incentive and Launch of Tempe Hilton Project - Showcasing Debt-Free ESCO Model Amid Explosive Sector Growth

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:$GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company") proudly announces two strategic milestones advancing its nationwide clean energy and EV charging initiatives - the completion of its Rochester, NY project backed by a $400,000 utility incentive and the launch of a major EV infrastructure survey at the Tempe Hilton Hotel in downtown Tempe, Arizona.

Together, these developments underscore Green Rain's proven ability to secure, develop, and monetize high-value energy assets using a capital-light, debt-free ESCO (Energy Service Company) business model - a structure that delivers recurring revenue without the burden of long-term debt or dilution.

$400K Incentive Secured for Rochester EV Project

Through its channel partner Chronicle Engineering Inc., Green Rain successfully secured a $400,000 utility incentive from Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) for its EV infrastructure site located at 1600 West Ridge Road, Rochester, New York.

The project, fully permitted and ready for commercial activation, was strategically sold to Wallace Energy, with Green Rain retaining shared revenue rights for the next 5-7 years. This transaction provides a recurring cash flow stream while allowing the Company to scale new projects without leveraging debt or equity - a key hallmark of its ESCO-driven approach.

"This project validates our ESCO growth strategy," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "We've demonstrated that we can deliver utility-backed EV infrastructure, monetize the asset, and retain meaningful upside for our shareholders - all without assuming construction debt or long-term risk."

Tempe Hilton Project: Expanding the Clean Tech Renaissance

Green Rain's wholly owned subsidiary, Green Rain Development, has begun a comprehensive EV infrastructure survey of the Tempe Hilton in downtown Tempe, Arizona - a property owned and operated by Driftwood Hospitality, one of the largest independent owners and operators of Hilton Hotels in the U.S.

Located just minutes from Arizona State University, the Tempe Hilton serves as a central hub for business travelers, students, and local residents. Green Rain will develop an action plan to install Level 3 fast-charging stations, with preliminary site drawings expected to begin next month.

"We're excited to work alongside Driftwood Hospitality," Papadakis added. "The Tempe Hilton represents a premium site for high-traffic EV charging infrastructure, and it perfectly aligns with our commitment to building sustainable, revenue-generating clean energy assets."

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

The Company's latest milestones arrive as the EV and renewable energy markets experience exponential growth:

The U.S. EV charging infrastructure market was valued at US$5.09 billion in 2024, projected to grow at a ~30% CAGR through 2030 (Grand View Research).

The ESCO market is expected to surge from US$35 billion in 2025 to over US$50 billion by 2030, driven by decarbonization mandates (Mordor Intelligence).

Fast-charging networks in the U.S. have expanded by up to 56% year-over-year, creating unprecedented opportunity for infrastructure developers (ICCT).

By executing projects through strategic partnerships, rebates, and shared-revenue models, Green Rain offers investors exposure to one of the fastest-growing clean energy verticals - without the capital risks typically associated with infrastructure plays.

A Compelling Case for New Shareholders

Debt-Free, Asset-Light Model: Green Rain develops and monetizes renewable assets while retaining recurring revenue participation - no long-term debt or dilution.

Utility-Backed Validation: $400K incentive confirms commercial viability and institutional confidence in the Company's execution capabilities.

National Growth Pipeline: From New York to Arizona, Green Rain is actively deploying projects in high-demand EV corridors.

Renewable Ecosystem Integration: Combining EV charging, solar, and battery systems for maximum efficiency and profit.

"Green Rain's model is designed for scalable, high-margin growth," said Papadakis. "Our investors benefit from real assets, recurring income, and exposure to a global clean energy transformation."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based renewable energy development company focused on accelerating the transition toward sustainable infrastructure through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company's ESCO model integrates engineering, incentives, operations, and recurring revenue participation to deliver turnkey renewable energy solutions across North America.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

