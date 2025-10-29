Blackboxstocks, Inc.: Blackboxstocks, Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX) Merger Target, REalloys Secures $200 Million Letter of Interest from U.S. EXIM Bank to Advance North America's First Fully Integrated Mine-to-Magnet Supply Chain

$200 million Letter of Interest represents EXIM preliminary indication of support under the China and Transformational Exports Program (CTEP), underscoring U.S. commitment to allied Critical-Minerals supply chain independence.

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX) Merger Target, REalloys Inc. ("REalloys" or the "Company"), a U.S. company advancing a vertically integrated North American mine-to-magnet rare-earth supply chain, today announced it has secured a $200 million Letter of Interest ("LOI") from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank).

The Company's LOI with EXIM represents an indication of potential support from EXIM for a critical-minerals project that supports EXIM's China Transformational Exports Program (CTEP) mandate, signaling strong U.S. government support for REalloys' mission to establish a secure, allied mine-to-magnet supply chain. This letter of interest underscores the United States' broader strategy to eliminate dependence on foreign critical materials and strengthen industrial competitiveness and defense readiness.

Based on current project parameters, EXIM has indicated up to $200 million in potential financing for REalloys' project capital expansion, with a provisional repayment term of up to 15 years. The LOI remains in effect through October 14, 2026.

"This is a transformational moment for North American industrial independence," said Leonard Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys. "EXIM's support validates our mission to establish a secure mine-to-magnet supply chain that strengthens Western industrial independence and delivers strategic materials for defense. This commitment accelerates our vision of a Western supply base that rivals any in the world."

REalloys' vertically integrated North American supply chain aligns directly with U.S. government priorities to secure critical-materials supply chains vital to defense, electrification, and energy-transition industries.

Stephen S. duMont, Non-Executive Chairman of REalloys and President of GM Defense, added, "EXIM's engagement demonstrates confidence in REalloys' capabilities and the strategic importance of this project. A robust and secure North American allied supply chain for the materials critical to national security, defense and advanced technologies is essential. This represents a strong step forward for North American industrial resilience and a testament to REalloys' leadership in this strategic sector."

EXIM's Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative (SCRI) prioritizes financing for projects that strengthen U.S. industrial resilience through the sale of critical materials to U.S. buyers. The REalloys project is also a candidate for special consideration under Section 402 of EXIM's 2019 Reauthorization, which directs EXIM to mitigate the competitive impact of export support provided by China and to advance U.S. leadership in Transformational Export Areas such as critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

Following President Trump's October 2025 announcement of more than $2.2 billion in EXIM Letters of Interest to accelerate U.S.-aligned critical-minerals projects in Australia, EXIM reaffirmed its role as a central instrument of the President's America First industrial revitalization strategy. These commitments, highlighted in the White House Fact Sheet on the U.S.-Australia State Visit, underscore the administration's agenda to secure the materials that power American manufacturing, defense, and advanced technologies.

REalloys' vertically integrated model unites upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing of advanced alloys and magnet materials across the United States and Canada. Supported by long-term offtake agreements, strategic partnerships, and an executive team uniquely positioned at the intersection of defense and industrial strategy, REalloys is positioned to deliver a fully Western-controlled rare-earth ecosystem aligned with U.S. national and economic security priorities.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. ("REA") is building a North American mine to magnet supply chain, uniting upstream resources at Hoidas Lake, midstream processing development through its memorandum of understanding with the Saskatchewan Research Council, and downstream production of advanced alloys and magnet materials in Euclid, Ohio. The Hoidas Lake project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. Through its collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys aims to establish domestic midstream processing capabilities that complement its Euclid operations and strengthen North America's independent rare earth supply chain. REalloys is expanding its Ohio facility's production capacity and is concurrently advancing and de-risking its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility's installed manufacturing capacity, REalloys is positioned to meet U.S. protected market demand for high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets on an accelerated timeline. REalloys is also moving forward with its planned merger with Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), positioning the combined company for accelerated growth in the North American rare earth market.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com or contact info@realloys.com

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Its web based software employs predictive technology enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in rapid price movement. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. The platform provides a fully interactive social media environment integrated into its dashboard, enabling users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. Blackbox has also introduced a live audio and screenshare feature that allows members to broadcast on their own channels to share trading strategies and market insight within the community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing user base spanning more than 40 countries.

For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding potential financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the future development of REalloys' projects, business strategy and plans, and anticipated benefits of its vertically integrated supply chain, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on REalloys. Future developments affecting REalloys may not be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of REalloys, and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that may be made from time to time, (b) the inability to complete or secure final approval of the proposed financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, (c) uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the proposed financing and related transactions, (d) the possibility that conditions to closing or eligibility requirements may not be satisfied or waived, (e) risks related to potential disruption of management's attention from ongoing operations, (f) changes in market, economic, or political conditions, and (g) the effect of any announcement or development on relationships with customers, partners, or suppliers.

Completion of the EXIM Bank financing remains subject to EXIM's standard due diligence, program eligibility, and approval processes. REalloys believes that the conditions for final approval and successful execution can be met and continues to advance toward a definitive financing commitment and commencement of commercial operations.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those projected. REalloys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, financial condition, and developments in the industry in which REalloys operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.