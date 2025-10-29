

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the third quarter, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent in the third quarter, after rising 0.2 percent in the second quarter. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.



Data showed that value added was up 0.2 percent in industry. In the services sector, activity increased by 0.4 percent, and value added in the construction sector was 1.3 percent higher.



Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth improved to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent in the second quarter.



