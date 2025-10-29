Intrusion Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, after market close. In conjunction with the report, Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

United States (Toll-Free): +1-888-506-0062

International: +1-973-528-0011

Access Code: 496037

Webcast Registration: Link

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through November 25, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 and using the passcode 52908. International callers should dial +1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

The Company's most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

