

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) reported Wednesday a net loss attributable to the company for the third quarter of $3.98 billion or $3.13 per share, compared to net income of $87 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.



The results for the latest quarter include a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the Health Care Delivery reporting unit within the Health Services segment, , partially offset by a gain of $483 million on the deconsolidation of Omnicare, LLC.



Excluding items, adjusted income attributable to the company for the quarter was $2.04 billion or $1.60 per share, compared to $1.37 billion or $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 24 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 7.8 percent to a record of $102.87 billion from $95.43 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $101.32 billion for the quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News