SMX Public Limited: SMX Supercharges Its Traceability Network Into Gold and Silver Through New Precious-Metals Partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / For centuries, gold has represented trust. It has anchored currencies, symbolized permanence, and survived every shift in global finance. Yet even the world's most enduring asset has always relied on a fragile foundation: belief. People believe their gold is authentic, believe it's responsibly sourced, and believe it's ethically handled. But belief isn't proof.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is changing that equation by giving gold and silver the one thing it has always lacked - a memory. On Wednesday, SMX announced a new partnership with Goldstrom Advisory, a globally integrated precious-metals enterprise that operates across trading, logistics, vaulting, bullion banking, and insurance. Together, they are working to rewrite the rules for transparency and trust in one of the world's oldest industries.

The goal: For the first time in millennia, gold and silver can carry their own verified, molecularly embedded identities, transforming how value is defined. Not through another stamp or engraving, but through a permanent, immutable marker engineered by SMX. For the institutions that move trillions in metals each year, this represents more than progress in authenticity and accountability. It's a structural reset for how proof circulates through the global supply chain.

Turning Precious Metals into Proof

Don't under-appreciate the deal. The collaboration between SMX and Goldstrom isn't intended to be a loose affiliation. It's a practical integration that brings SMX's molecular-marker and block-chain-registry technologies directly into Goldstrom's advisory framework. This means that mining, refining, and trading clients can now embed and benefit from molecular-level traceability and sustainability verification within their existing operations.

Once embedded, SMX's patented markers allow every gram of precious metal to carry an invisible molecular signature, one that survives melting, refining, and recasting. Each signature connects to a block-chain-secured digital passport, authenticating the source of the material, its processing, and whether it was recycled responsibly.

The system ties directly into SMX's trueGold and trueSilver subsidiaries, which are pioneering the development of verifiable, "memory-enabled" supply chains. These platforms let each bar, coin, or product tell its own story. And the narrative never gets an unwelcome edit. A gold bar refined in Dubai and later recycled in London doesn't lose its identity; it maintains a continuous, authenticated chain of custody.

That kind of traceability used to separate leaders from followers. Now it separates those ready for regulation from those about to be left behind. The LBMA, UAE, and European Union aren't suggesting this shift; they're codifying it through standards like the Responsible Gold Guidance, UAE Good Delivery, and the Digital Product Passport.

From Compliance to Competitive Edge

For companies prepared to lead under these new global standards, transparency is no longer the cost of doing business - it's a revenue opportunity. Every ounce of gold already carries a price. Now it can carry proof, which may become an invaluable partner. That's because SMX's molecular-traceability system transforms ESG compliance from a reporting obligation into a strategic asset that, in this deal, allows Goldstrom's clients to trade, store, and invest with confidence grounded in verified data, not just declarations.

The value of that shift can't be overstated. Investors, insurers, and governments are all demanding clearer visibility into sourcing and recycling practices. With SMX technology, that visibility moves from the spreadsheet to the molecular level. The result is a fully auditable supply chain where trust is verified automatically and authenticity becomes a competitive differentiator.

Every transaction will reinforce integrity. Every metal will carry a memory, every bar will have a verified journey, and every record will form part of a transparent digital ledger network that makes fraud and uncertainty obsolete.

Proof Becomes Priceless

This partnership does more than strengthen SMX's growing ecosystem of traceability alliances: it also enhances its value proposition. The company's molecular-marker technology has already proven its value across plastics, textiles, and natural rubber. Adding precious metals expands that framework into the assets that define wealth itself.

The even better news from a value perspective is that Goldstrom's global platform aligns perfectly with SMX's vision of a transparent materials economy. Together, they're creating a verifiable foundation for trade built on chemistry, data, and accountability instead of reputation and assumption. What began with recycled packaging now extends deeper into gold and silver, connecting industries once separated by scale into one continuous network of proof.

For an industry long driven by perception, that's a breakthrough. Certificates can fade and audits can fail, but molecular proof endures. By giving every piece of metal a measurable identity, SMX bridges the physical and digital worlds of value by providing a place where authenticity can be scanned, verified, and monetized in seconds, not days, weeks, or even months.

That's more than innovation; it's the foundation of a new asset economy built on what matters most in a data-driven world: proof. And proof, in this context, is moving beyond definition - it's on its way to becoming the next great currency.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-supercharges-its-traceability-network-into-gold-and-silver-t-1092968