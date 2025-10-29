SMX Public Limited: SMX Strengthens Its Proof-Based Ecosystem Through trueGold's Expansion Into Ethical Luxury

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Gold has always symbolized permanence, wealth, and beauty. What it has never offered is proof. To be fair, it never had to. But the times have changed. Consumers demand accountability, the world is demanding sustainability in manufacturing, and businesses want to do everything they can to maintain a positive, progressive image. Satisfying everyone used to be a tall order. Even impossible on any type of scale. Not anymore.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) and its majority-owned subsidiary, trueGold, are doing something others only dreamed of: changing the rules mid-game to bring verifiable truth to the luxury metals that define status and value.

What supports such an aggressive move? SMX and trueGold's patented molecular-marking technology, which creates an invisible, tamper-proof signature that follows gold from mine to market and back again through recycling. Each gram, or whatever weight for that matter, is embedded with a unique molecular ID that cannot be separated from the metal. After that, every step, from refining to retail and back again, is recorded on SMX's secure digital registry. The result is a self-authenticating material; gold that remembers its entire life story.

For brands that depend on trust and consumers who demand proof, that story is becoming priceless.

Ethical Luxury Gets Its Proof of Life

The luxury market has always traded on heritage and emotion, but modern buyers want data to match the promise. Research from IBM shows that over 70% of consumers would pay almost 40% more for transparent and traceable products, while PwC reports an average 9.7% premium for sustainably sourced goods. Those numbers aren't trends; they're signals.

And the industry has the opportunity to follow their lead. By embedding molecular memory directly into the gold, SMX and trueGold let jewelers, watchmakers, and investors verify authenticity, ethical origin, and recycled content instantly through each piece's embedded digital passport that confirms its life journey. That data instantly turns sustainability from a tagline into a tangible feature.

Better still, it introduces a level of integrity that can reshape brand value itself. Provenance is no longer a tagline or an afterthought. It is a measurable, scannable asset that strengthens reputation and lifts margins at the same time.

The Science of Trust

Driving this breakthrough is trueGold's marker, reader, and block-chain-secured registry. The marker is applied at the mine and persists through every stage of transformation-melting, refining, alloying, or polishing. By the way, independent testing by Intertek, under the AnchorCert Pro 2 protocol, confirmed the marker's full compliance with safety and quality standards in Europe, the United States, and Canada. It's chemically inert, skin-safe, and undetectable in daily wear.

This allows brands to offer the assurance of traceability without compromising artistry or craftsmanship. A hand-finished gold ring or luxury watch can now carry invisible proof of its ethical sourcing while retaining the purity and luster that define high-end jewelry.

It's science working quietly behind beauty. Evidence without intrusion that certainly changes the provenance landscape.

Where Responsibility Meets Reward

For decades, the precious-metals supply chain has relied on certificates, audits, and trust between intermediaries. Yet each layer of paperwork introduces potential breaks in the chain of custody. trueGold closes those gaps. The molecular marker cannot be forged or removed, and every transfer of ownership is captured digitally, creating a single, verifiable record of truth.

That transparency resonates with investors as much as it does with consumers. Brands using trueGold's system can substantiate their ESG claims, align with global frameworks such as the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the European Union's Digital Product Passport, and streamline compliance costs that often drain profit.

By turning regulation into verification, SMX helps convert sustainability into revenue. Proof, in this context, becomes the new profit center.

Building the Future of Ethical Wealth

The impact extends far beyond bullion bars and coins. By marking gold that can survive the recycling process, trueGold enables a circular economy for precious metals. The same atoms that once adorned jewelry can be recovered, re-marked, and reused without losing their certified identity. It's sustainability with a serial number.

For centuries, gold was admired for its permanence. Now, it carries permanence and provenance. Through trueGold, SMX is proving that ethics and elegance are not opposites-they are inseparable. Consumers get confidence. Brands gain credibility. Investors see measurable value. Every participant in the supply chain benefits from the same undeniable truth: gold can now prove itself. And that can add significantly to its already soaring value.

https://www.smx.tech/home

https://www.smx.tech/technology

https://www.thinkava.com/

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/smx-fingo-enter-collaboration-mandate-134500842.

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/stockhead/truegolds-unique-technology-enables-transparent-supply-chain-for-gold/news-story/162eff62309eccd101dd59fa96eb3972

https://stockhead.com.au/tech/truegolds-unique-technology-builds-trust-and-enables-a-transparent-supply-chain-for-gold-from-mine-to-marketplace-and-recycling/

https://engageforgood.com/ibm-2020-purpose-provenance-profits-consumer-goods.

https://www.heraldnews.com/press-release/story/3204/truegold-gives-memory-to-gold-jewelry-watches-now-tell-their-own-story/

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/smx-fingo-enter-collaboration-mandate-134500842.html

https://www.lbma.org.uk/good-delivery/gold-bar-security-features#-

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/esg/sustainability-news-brief.html

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/industries/consumer-markets/consumer-insights-survey

