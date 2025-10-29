

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, several media reports stated that Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is planning to introduce self-driving cars, developed in partnership with Lucid and Nuro, on the streets of the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026.



'The Bay Area has long been the birthplace of transformative technology, and it's only fitting that Uber's next-generation robotaxi program with Lucid and Nuro will begin here - launching to the public next year,' the company's chief product officer, Sachin Kansal, said in a statement.



The company has already deployed about 100 vehicles for testing purpose, which will continue over the next few months.



In a separate news, Uber announced a collaboration with NVIDIA (NVDA) to accelerate the next generation of robotaxi and autonomous delivery fleets using NVIDIA AI Architecture.



The vehicles will be developed using the latest upgrades to the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform with the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system and full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE AV software, purpose-built for Level 4 autonomy.



Under this deal, Stellantis will be among the first OEMs to deliver at least 5,000 NVIDIA-DRIVE-powered L4 vehicles to Uber for robotaxi operations in the United States and internationally.



Currently, UBER is moving down 0.15 percent, to $95.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News