

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Redeia (RE21.F) reported third quarter consolidated profit attributable to the parent company of 120.4 million euros, down 13.7% from prior year. Net operating profit or EBIT was 199.4 million euros, up 4.0%. Revenues were 406.2 million euros, up 2.0%.



For the nine month period, consolidated profit attributable to the parent company was 389.8 million euros, down 4.6% from prior year. Net operating profit or EBIT was 615.6 million euros, up 3.8%. Revenues were 1.22 billion euros, up 2.5%.



