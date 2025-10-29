

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guidewire (GWRE) Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire ProNav Technologies Ltd., a knowledge management platform purpose-built for the P&C insurance industry.



ProNavigator delivers precise, context-aware best practice information directly within insurance workflows, helping professionals work faster and more effectively.



Once the acquisition is complete, Guidewire will integrate ProNavigator's insurance-trained intelligence across its platform, delivering advanced search and contextual knowledge retrieval capabilities for underwriters, claims adjusters, brokers, agents, and customer service representatives.



'ProNavigator, inside of Guidewire, makes every insurance professional an expert,' said Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, Guidewire. 'It helps people work smarter, providing faster responses, clearer communication, and personalized guidance to create a more modern experience for their customers. We're excited to welcome Joseph D'Souza and the ProNavigator team to Guidewire.'



The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of Guidewire's fiscal year 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News