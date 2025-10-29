KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 3Q 2025

Interim Reports 3Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th 2025, issued on October 29th 2025

The report consists of three parts:

1. KRUK Group FS 3Q2025_1part

2. KRUK FS 3Q2025_2part

3. KRUK's 3Q 2025 additional information_3part



Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-30 Sep 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited Revenue 2,403,047 2,324,643 567,225 540,338 Operating profit 1,218,959 1,246,785 287,728 289,802 Profit before tax 891,035 957,498 210,323 222,560 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 876,620 958,753 206,921 222,852 Net cash from operating activities 427,693 95,197 100,954 22,128 Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 1,426,964 1,642,678 336,826 381,823 Cash recoveries 2,920,909 2,601,666 689,463 604,729 Net cash from investing activities (56,349) (17,421) (13,301) (4,049) Net cash from financing activities (271,908) (287,874) (64,182) (66,913) Net change in cash 99,436 (210,098) 23,471 (48,835) Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 42.94 46.84 10.14 10.89 Average number of shares ('000) 19,396 19,323 19,396 19,323 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 45.20 49.62 10.67 11.53 As at 30 Sep 2025 unaudited 31 Dec 2024 30 Sep 2025 unaudited 31 Dec 2024 Total assets 12,629,726 11,648,879 2,958,336 2,726,159 Non-current liabilities 6,982,066 6,504,482 1,635,451 1,522,228 Current liabilities 563,802 615,740 132,063 144,100 Equity 5,083,858 4,528,657 1,190,822 1,059,831 Share capital 19,403 19,382 4,545 4,536 Book value per ordinary share 262.01 233.65 61.37 54.68

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-29 17:17 CET.