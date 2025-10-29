Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
29.10.25 | 08:02
108,20 Euro
+0,46 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,40115,3519:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 17:20 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 3Q 2025

Interim Reports 3Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- September 30th 2025, issued on October 29th 2025
The report consists of three parts:
1. KRUK Group FS 3Q2025_1part
2. KRUK FS 3Q2025_2part
3. KRUK's 3Q 2025 additional information_3part

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-30 Sep 2025 unaudited1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited1 Jan-30 Sep 2025 unaudited1 Jan-30 Sep 2024 unaudited
Revenue2,403,0472,324,643567,225540,338
Operating profit1,218,9591,246,785287,728289,802
Profit before tax891,035957,498210,323222,560
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent876,620958,753206,921222,852
Net cash from operating activities427,69395,197100,95422,128
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement1,426,9641,642,678336,826381,823
Cash recoveries2,920,9092,601,666689,463604,729
Net cash from investing activities(56,349)(17,421)(13,301)(4,049)
Net cash from financing activities(271,908)(287,874)(64,182)(66,913)
Net change in cash99,436(210,098)23,471(48,835)
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)42.9446.8410.1410.89
Average number of shares ('000)19,39619,32319,39619,323
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)45.2049.6210.6711.53
As at30 Sep 2025 unaudited31 Dec 202430 Sep 2025 unaudited31 Dec 2024
Total assets12,629,72611,648,8792,958,3362,726,159
Non-current liabilities6,982,0666,504,4821,635,4511,522,228
Current liabilities563,802615,740132,063144,100
Equity5,083,8584,528,6571,190,8221,059,831
Share capital19,40319,3824,5454,536
Book value per ordinary share262.01233.6561.3754.68

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-29 17:17 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.