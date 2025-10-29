Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
WKN: A3DHCT | ISIN: FI4000519202
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 17:10 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trainers' House Oyj: Insider Information: Positive Profit Warning - Trainers' House Updates Its Guidance For 2025

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, INSIDER INFORMATION 29 OCTOBER 2025 at 18:08

Trainers' House's order volume, order backlog and customer project value delivery have developed better than expected despite the continued difficult market environment.

Trainers' House is raising its full-year profit guidance.

According to the updated guidance, the company estimates that the operating profit for 2025 will be between EUR 250 and EUR 600 thousand.

In its financial statement release published earlier on February 27, 2025, the company estimated the operating result for 2025 to be between EUR 0.1 million loss and 0.5 million profit.

The company will publish Q3 interim report tomorrow Thursday 30 October 2025 at 8:30.

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Information:
Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456
Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
