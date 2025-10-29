Trainers' House Oyj: Insider Information: Positive Profit Warning - Trainers' House Updates Its Guidance For 2025

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, INSIDER INFORMATION 29 OCTOBER 2025 at 18:08

Trainers' House's order volume, order backlog and customer project value delivery have developed better than expected despite the continued difficult market environment.

Trainers' House is raising its full-year profit guidance.

According to the updated guidance, the company estimates that the operating profit for 2025 will be between EUR 250 and EUR 600 thousand.

In its financial statement release published earlier on February 27, 2025, the company estimated the operating result for 2025 to be between EUR 0.1 million loss and 0.5 million profit.

The company will publish Q3 interim report tomorrow Thursday 30 October 2025 at 8:30.

Information:

Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456

Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111