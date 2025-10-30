Trainers' House Oyj: Trainers' House Group Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 OCTOBER 2025 at 8:30

January-September 2025 in brief

net sales EUR 6.3 million (EUR 5.9 million), change of 7.3 % compared to the corresponding period of the previous year

operating result EUR 0.5 million (EUR 0.1 million), 7.6 % of net sales (1.1 %)

cash flow from operations EUR 0.4 million (EUR 0.1 million)

earnings per share EUR 0.20 (EUR 0.03)

July-September 2025 in brief

net sales EUR 1.8 million (EUR 1.6 million), change of 14.6 % compared to the corresponding period of the previous year

operating result EUR 0.1 million (EUR -0.1 million), 6.3 % of net sales (-9.4 %)

cash flow from operations EUR 0.1 million (EUR -0.3 million)

earnings per share EUR 0.05 (EUR -0.07)

Key figures at the end of third quarter of 2025

cash and cash equivalents EUR 1.5 million (EUR 1.1 million)

interest-bearing liabilities of EUR 0.5 million (EUR 0.7 million) and interest-bearing net debt of EUR -1.1 million (EUR -0.4 million).

equity ratio 68.0 % (65.2 %)

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

The company estimates that the operating profit for 2025 will be between EUR 250 and EUR 600 thousand.

CEO ARTO HEIMONEN

Trainers' House succeeded in the challenging market environment.

During January-September, revenue increased by seven percent compared to the previous year. Expenses remained at the same level. Operating profit improved by EUR 414 thousand. The result for the third quarter strengthened by EUR 262 thousand.

In encounter marketing business, productivity improved by 13 percent during the third quarter compared to the corresponding period. Order volume increased by seven percent for January-September. Customer satisfaction remained at a high level.

Progress was made in the commercialization of the Kasvusysteemi-product. The company secured assignments and gained valuable experience. The product combines encounter marketing and hands-on training in a unique way. Customer results will improve. The company remains committed to its chosen path.

The number of customer encounters was excellent. Having high-quality discussions with decision-makers remains a key success factor.

The market environment has remained challenging, as it was in the previous year. Trainers' House is, in a positive sense, going against the trend.

Due to the holiday season, the third quarter of Trainers' House is actually two months long from the point of view of revenue accumulation. Typically, Trainers' House's third-quarter operating result is negative, unlike this year.

Healthy cash flow and profitability continue to be the most important goals of the company.

The purpose of Trainers' House is to help people forward. This is possible by touching people, electrifying management and producing verifiable results.

Thank you to customers and all stakeholders.

More information:

Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456

Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

During the review period, the company focused on serving its customers.

The company achieved advancements in the application of AI to client work. Trainers' House's AI environment is being used, among other things, for creating meeting notes, preparing proposals, improving operational quality, and producing customer materials. The company expects AI to significantly enhance the impact of its work in the coming years. The goal is human learning as AI evolves.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Net sales for the reporting period were EUR 6.3 million (EUR 5.9 million). Operating result was EUR 0.5 million, 7.6 % of net sales (EUR 0.1 million, 1.1 %). The result for the period was EUR 0.4 million, 6.8 % of net sales (EUR 0.1 million, 1.1 %).

The breakdown of the Group's figures (unit thousand euros) is presented in the following table:

Group's main figures (kEUR) 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 Net sales 6 341 5 907 Expenses: Expenses arising from employee benefits -4 024 -3 947 Other expenses -1 592 -1 635 EBITDA 725 325 Depreciation and impairment losses -244 -259 EBIT 480 66 EBIT, % of net sales 7.6 1.1 Financial income and expenses -43 -15 Result before taxes 437 51 Income taxes -6 14 Result of the period 431 65 Result, % of net sales 6.8 1.1

LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES

The company's long-term goal is profitable growth.

FINANCING, INVESTMENTS AND SOLVENCY

Cash flow and key financing figures (unit million euros) 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 Cash flow from operations before financial items 0.4 0.2 Cash flow from operations 0.4 0.1 Cash flow from investments 0.0 0.0 Cash flow from financing -0.3 -0.2 Total cash flow 0.0 -0.1 9/2025 9/2024 Cash 1.5 1.1 Interest-bearing debt 0.5 0.7 Equity ratio % 68.0 65.2

MAJOR RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Trainers' House's business is sensitive to economic fluctuations.

The general economic situation internationally and in Finland contains significant risks. The war in Europe and Middle East, the tense world political situation and the possible expansion of the crisis can cause rapid changes in the operating environment.

In addition to decisions already made, potential new restrictions on global trade, changes in the geopolitical landscape, and a possible increase of uncertainty affect the export performance of Finnish companies, which is reflected in the demand of the domestic market. The demand in the domestic market will also diminish due to public cost-cuttings and tax increases. The change in domestic market demand directly affects Trainers' House's business.

Compared to the level of the last decade, the high interest rate has a negative effect on economic activity. Inflation can also accelerate due to, for example, world political crises.

The constant competition for the best employees affects recruitment and the commitment of key personnel. From the company's point of view, the labor market situation has eased over the past year.

The above-mentioned risks, when realized alone or together, have a significant impact on the company's operations.

The company divides the risk factors affecting business, earnings, and market capitalization into five main categories: market and business risks, personnel-related risks, technology and information security risks, financial risks, and legal risks.

Trainers' House has sought to hedge against the adverse effects of other risks with comprehensive insurance policies. These include statutory insurance, liability and property insurance and legal expenses insurance. Insurance coverage, insurance values and deductibles are reviewed annually together with the insurance company.

The Management Team reports to the Board on a monthly basis on key business-related risks and, where necessary, risk management measures.

The Group has the reporting systems required for effective business monitoring. Internal control is linked to the company's vision, strategic goals and the business goals set on the basis of them.

The realization of business objectives and the Group's financial development are monitored on a monthly basis through the Group's corporate governance system. As an essential part of the control system, actual data and up-to-date forecasts are reviewed monthly by the Group Management Team. The control system includes, among other things, sales reporting, an income statement, a rolling revenue and profit forecast, and key figures that are important to operations.

Trainers' House is an expert organization. The magnitude of market and business risks is difficult to determine. Typical risks in this area are related to, for example, general economic development, customer distribution, technology choices, the development of competition and the management of personnel costs.

Risks are managed through the planning and regular monitoring of sales, human resources, and operating expenses, which enables rapid action when circumstances change. The risks of trade receivables have been taken into account by the recognition of expenses based on the age of the receivables and individual risk analyzes.

The goal of Trainers' House's financial risk management is to secure the availability of equity and debt financing on competitive terms and to reduce the impact of adverse market movements on the company's operations.

Financial risks are divided into four categories, which are liquidity, interest rate risks, currency risks and credit risks. Each risk is monitored separately. Liquidity and interest rate risks are reduced with sufficient cash resources and efficient collection of receivables. Currency risks are low as Trainers' House operates primarily in the euro market. In financial risk management, the focus is on liquidity.

The success of Trainers' House as an expert organization depends on its ability to attract and retain skilled staff. In addition to a competitive salary, personnel risks are managed through incentive schemes and investments in personnel training, career opportunities and general well-being.

Technology is a key part of Trainers' House's business. Technology risks include, but are not limited to, supplier risk, risks related to internal systems, challenges posed by technological change, and security risks. Risks are protected against long-term cooperation with technology suppliers, appropriate security systems, staff training and regular security audits.

Trainers' House's legal risks are mainly focused on the contractual relationship between the company and customers or service providers. At their most typical, they relate to delivery responsibility and the management of intellectual property rights. In order to manage the risks related to contracts and intellectual property rights, the company has internal guidelines for contractual procedures. In the company's view, the contractual risks are not unusual.

At the end of the review period, goodwill and other intangible assets recognized in the balance sheet have been tested in the normal way. The test did not reveal any need for impairment.

The consolidated balance sheet of Trainers' House has goodwill of EUR 2.1 million. The balance sheet value of other intangible assets is EUR 1.0 million. If the Group's profitability does not develop as forecasted or other external factors independent of the Group's operations, such as interest rates, change significantly, it is possible that goodwill and other intangible assets will have to be written off. Recognition of an impairment loss would have no effect on the Group's cash flow.

Due to the project nature of the operations, the order backlog is short, and predictability is therefore challenging.

The description of potential risks is not comprehensive. Trainers' House conducts continuous risk assessment in connection with its operations and strives to hedge against identified risks.

Investors have also been informed about the risks in the company's annual review and on the website at www.trainershouse.fi.

PERSONNEL



At the end of the review period, the Group had 112 (107) employees. As before, the company reports the number of employees converted to full-time employees.

DECISIONS REACHED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc was held on 26 March 2025 in Helsinki.

The annual general meeting confirmed the financial statements, discharged CEO and the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the fiscal year 1 January - 31 December 2024 and approved the remuneration report of the governing bodies.

The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, that a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share be paid out on the shares of the company.

The dividend was paid in one instalment on 4 April 2025 (record date 28 March 2025). The dividend was paid to shareholder registered in the register of shareholders of the company on the record date of the dividend payment.

Aarne Aktan, Jari Sarasvuo, Jarmo Hyökyvaara, Elma Palsila and Emilia Tauriainen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. In the board meeting held after the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jari Sarasvuo as the chairperson of the board.

The annual general meeting decided that the board member's remuneration shall be EUR 1,500 per month and the chairperson's remuneration will be EUR 3,500 per month.

Grant Thornton Oy was elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration to the auditor is paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice.

SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the name Trainers' House Plc (TRH1V).

At the end of the reporting period, Trainers' House Plc had 2,147,826 shares and a registered share capital of EUR 880,743.59. The company does not hold any of its own shares. There have been no changes in the share capital during the period.

Share performance and trading

1-9/2025 1-9/2024 Traded shares, pcs 160 912 203 608 Average number of all company shares, % 7.5 9.5 Traded shares, EUR 351 810 576 890 Highest share quotation 2.54 4.88 Lowest share quotation 1.97 2.07 Closing price 2.14 2.27 Weighted average price 2.19 2.83 Market capitalization 4.6 mil. 4.9 mil.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES



The report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 standard. The report has been prepared in accordance with IFRS standards and interpretations that have been approved for application in the EU and are in force on 1 January 2025.



In this interim report Trainers' House has followed the same accounting policies and calculation methods as in the 2024 annual financial statements.



The figures given in the interim report are unaudited.

INCOME STATEMENT IFRS (kEUR) 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 1-12/2024 NET SALES 6 341 5 907 8 047 Expenses: Materials and services -276 -286 -403 Personnel-related expenses -4 024 -3 947 -5 415 Depreciation and impairment losses -244 -259 -349 Other operating expenses -1 316 -1 348 -1 843 Total expenses -5 860 -5 841 -8 010 Operating result 480 66 38 Financial income and expenses -43 -15 -18 Result before taxes 437 51 20 Income taxes -6 14 -129 RESULT OF THE PERIOD 431 65 -109 Result attributable to owners of the parent company 431 65 -109 Earnings per share, EUR 0.20 0.03 -0.05 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company, EUR 0.20 0.03 -0.05

BALANCE SHEET IFRS (kEUR) 9/2025 9/2024 12/2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Tangible assets 486 704 615 Goodwill 2 129 2 129 2 129 Other intangible assets 1 013 1 013 1 013 Long-term receivables Other receivables, long-term 105 105 105 Deferred tax receivables 78 218 82 Total long-term receivables 184 324 188 Total non-current assets 3 812 4 170 3 944 Current assets Account receivables and other receivables 954 1 002 638 Cash and cash equivalents 1 542 1 120 1 506 Total current assets 2 496 2 122 2 144 TOTAL ASSETS 6 308 6 292 6 088 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 9/2025 9/2024 12/2024 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent company Share capital 881 881 881 Other reserves 3 0 0 Distributable non-restricted equity fund 37 37 37 Retained earnings 2 785 3 021 3 021 Result of the period 431 65 -109 Total shareholders' equity 4 137 4 004 3 829 Long-term liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 203 203 203 Long-term financial liabilities 158 420 349 Total long-term liabilities 360 622 551 Short-term liabilities Short-term financial liabilities 316 280 282 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1 494 1 386 1 426 Total short-term liabilities 1 810 1 666 1 708 Total liabilities 2 171 2 288 2 259 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 6 308 6 292 6 088

CASH FLOW STATEMENT IFRS (kEUR) 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 1-12/2024 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS Result of the period 431 65 -109 Adjustments 279 263 500 Changes in working capital -282 -169 216 Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes 428 158 607 Financial items and taxes paid -15 -22 -35 Cash flow from operations 413 137 573 Cash flow from investments Investments in tangible and intangible assets -51 -3 -3 Repayment of loan receivables 3 17 33 Interests received 0 5 8 Cash flow from investments -48 18 38 Cash flow from financing Repayment of lease liabilities -222 -128 -197 Dividends paid -107 -82 -82 Cash flow from financing -329 -210 -279 TOTAL CASH FLOW 36 -55 332 Change in cash and cash equivalents Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 1 506 1 175 1 175 Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 1 542 1 120 1 506 Change in cash and cash equivalents 36 -55 332

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (kEUR)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (kEUR) Share capital Other reserves Distributable non-restricted equity fund Retained earnings Total Equity 1 January 2024 881 0 37 3 021 3 939 Other comprehensive income 65 65 Dividends 0 0 Equity 30 September 2024 881 0 37 3 086 4 004 Equity 1 January 2025 881 0 37 2 912 3 829 Other comprehensive income 431 431 Dividends -107 -107 Other reserves increase 19 -19 0 Other reserves decrease -16 -16 Equity 30 September 2025 881 3 37 3 216 4 137

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the period under review, Trainers' House had transactions with Causa Prima Ltd, a company controlled by Jari Sarasvuo, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Pro Vividus Ltd and Anorin Liekki Ltd, which are related to the company.

The following transactions took place with related parties:

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (kEUR) 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 1-12/2024 Purchases during the period 194 272 386 Liabilities at the end of the period 0 95 71

PERSONNEL 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 1-12/2024 Average number of personnel 107 108 107 Personnel at the end of the period 112 107 91

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 9/2025 9/2024 12/2024 Collaterals and contingent liabilities given for own commitments(kEUR) 131 120 120

OTHER KEY FIGURES 9/2025 9/2024 12/2024 Equity ratio (%) 68.0 65.2 65.5 Shareholders' equity/share (EUR) 1.93 1.86 1.78

Calculation formulas for key figures

Earnings per share = Result of the period attributable to owners of the parent company / Average number of shares adjusted for share issue in financial period

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents



Equity ratio (%) = Equity x 100 / (Balance sheet total - advances received)



Equity / share = Equity / Number of shares adjusted for share issue at the end of financial period

Items affecting the calculation of key figures 9/2025 9/2024 12/2024 Advances received (kEUR) 227 154 242 Interest-bearing liabilities (kEUR) 474 700 631 Average number of shares adjusted for share issue in financial period (unit thousand shares) 2 148 2 148 2 148 Number of shares adjusted for share issue at the end of the financial period (unit thousand shares) 2 148 2 148 2 148



In Helsinki 30 October 2025



TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Information:

Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456

Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111



