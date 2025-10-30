Anzeige
WKN: A3DHCT | ISIN: FI4000519202 | Ticker-Symbol: IV9
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
Trainers' House Oyj: Trainers' House Group Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 OCTOBER 2025 at 8:30

January-September 2025 in brief

  • net sales EUR 6.3 million (EUR 5.9 million), change of 7.3 % compared to the corresponding period of the previous year
  • operating result EUR 0.5 million (EUR 0.1 million), 7.6 % of net sales (1.1 %)
  • cash flow from operations EUR 0.4 million (EUR 0.1 million)
  • earnings per share EUR 0.20 (EUR 0.03)

July-September 2025 in brief

  • net sales EUR 1.8 million (EUR 1.6 million), change of 14.6 % compared to the corresponding period of the previous year
  • operating result EUR 0.1 million (EUR -0.1 million), 6.3 % of net sales (-9.4 %)
  • cash flow from operations EUR 0.1 million (EUR -0.3 million)
  • earnings per share EUR 0.05 (EUR -0.07)

Key figures at the end of third quarter of 2025

  • cash and cash equivalents EUR 1.5 million (EUR 1.1 million)
  • interest-bearing liabilities of EUR 0.5 million (EUR 0.7 million) and interest-bearing net debt of EUR -1.1 million (EUR -0.4 million).
  • equity ratio 68.0 % (65.2 %)

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

The company estimates that the operating profit for 2025 will be between EUR 250 and EUR 600 thousand.

CEO ARTO HEIMONEN

Trainers' House succeeded in the challenging market environment.

During January-September, revenue increased by seven percent compared to the previous year. Expenses remained at the same level. Operating profit improved by EUR 414 thousand. The result for the third quarter strengthened by EUR 262 thousand.

In encounter marketing business, productivity improved by 13 percent during the third quarter compared to the corresponding period. Order volume increased by seven percent for January-September. Customer satisfaction remained at a high level.

Progress was made in the commercialization of the Kasvusysteemi-product. The company secured assignments and gained valuable experience. The product combines encounter marketing and hands-on training in a unique way. Customer results will improve. The company remains committed to its chosen path.

The number of customer encounters was excellent. Having high-quality discussions with decision-makers remains a key success factor.

The market environment has remained challenging, as it was in the previous year. Trainers' House is, in a positive sense, going against the trend.

Due to the holiday season, the third quarter of Trainers' House is actually two months long from the point of view of revenue accumulation. Typically, Trainers' House's third-quarter operating result is negative, unlike this year.

Healthy cash flow and profitability continue to be the most important goals of the company.

The purpose of Trainers' House is to help people forward. This is possible by touching people, electrifying management and producing verifiable results.

Thank you to customers and all stakeholders.

More information:
Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456
Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

During the review period, the company focused on serving its customers.

The company achieved advancements in the application of AI to client work. Trainers' House's AI environment is being used, among other things, for creating meeting notes, preparing proposals, improving operational quality, and producing customer materials. The company expects AI to significantly enhance the impact of its work in the coming years. The goal is human learning as AI evolves.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net sales for the reporting period were EUR 6.3 million (EUR 5.9 million). Operating result was EUR 0.5 million, 7.6 % of net sales (EUR 0.1 million, 1.1 %). The result for the period was EUR 0.4 million, 6.8 % of net sales (EUR 0.1 million, 1.1 %).

The breakdown of the Group's figures (unit thousand euros) is presented in the following table:

Group's main figures (kEUR)1-9/20251-9/2024
Net sales6 3415 907
Expenses:
Expenses arising from employee benefits-4 024-3 947
Other expenses-1 592-1 635
EBITDA725325
Depreciation and impairment losses-244-259
EBIT48066
EBIT, % of net sales7.61.1
Financial income and expenses-43-15
Result before taxes43751
Income taxes-614
Result of the period43165
Result, % of net sales6.81.1

LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES

The company's long-term goal is profitable growth.

FINANCING, INVESTMENTS AND SOLVENCY

Cash flow and key financing figures (unit million euros)1-9/20251-9/2024
Cash flow from operations before financial items0.40.2
Cash flow from operations0.40.1
Cash flow from investments0.00.0
Cash flow from financing-0.3-0.2
Total cash flow0.0-0.1
9/20259/2024
Cash1.51.1
Interest-bearing debt0.50.7
Equity ratio %68.065.2

MAJOR RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Trainers' House's business is sensitive to economic fluctuations.

The general economic situation internationally and in Finland contains significant risks. The war in Europe and Middle East, the tense world political situation and the possible expansion of the crisis can cause rapid changes in the operating environment.

In addition to decisions already made, potential new restrictions on global trade, changes in the geopolitical landscape, and a possible increase of uncertainty affect the export performance of Finnish companies, which is reflected in the demand of the domestic market. The demand in the domestic market will also diminish due to public cost-cuttings and tax increases. The change in domestic market demand directly affects Trainers' House's business.

Compared to the level of the last decade, the high interest rate has a negative effect on economic activity. Inflation can also accelerate due to, for example, world political crises.

The constant competition for the best employees affects recruitment and the commitment of key personnel. From the company's point of view, the labor market situation has eased over the past year.

The above-mentioned risks, when realized alone or together, have a significant impact on the company's operations.

The company divides the risk factors affecting business, earnings, and market capitalization into five main categories: market and business risks, personnel-related risks, technology and information security risks, financial risks, and legal risks.

Trainers' House has sought to hedge against the adverse effects of other risks with comprehensive insurance policies. These include statutory insurance, liability and property insurance and legal expenses insurance. Insurance coverage, insurance values and deductibles are reviewed annually together with the insurance company.

The Management Team reports to the Board on a monthly basis on key business-related risks and, where necessary, risk management measures.

The Group has the reporting systems required for effective business monitoring. Internal control is linked to the company's vision, strategic goals and the business goals set on the basis of them.

The realization of business objectives and the Group's financial development are monitored on a monthly basis through the Group's corporate governance system. As an essential part of the control system, actual data and up-to-date forecasts are reviewed monthly by the Group Management Team. The control system includes, among other things, sales reporting, an income statement, a rolling revenue and profit forecast, and key figures that are important to operations.

Trainers' House is an expert organization. The magnitude of market and business risks is difficult to determine. Typical risks in this area are related to, for example, general economic development, customer distribution, technology choices, the development of competition and the management of personnel costs.

Risks are managed through the planning and regular monitoring of sales, human resources, and operating expenses, which enables rapid action when circumstances change. The risks of trade receivables have been taken into account by the recognition of expenses based on the age of the receivables and individual risk analyzes.

The goal of Trainers' House's financial risk management is to secure the availability of equity and debt financing on competitive terms and to reduce the impact of adverse market movements on the company's operations.

Financial risks are divided into four categories, which are liquidity, interest rate risks, currency risks and credit risks. Each risk is monitored separately. Liquidity and interest rate risks are reduced with sufficient cash resources and efficient collection of receivables. Currency risks are low as Trainers' House operates primarily in the euro market. In financial risk management, the focus is on liquidity.

The success of Trainers' House as an expert organization depends on its ability to attract and retain skilled staff. In addition to a competitive salary, personnel risks are managed through incentive schemes and investments in personnel training, career opportunities and general well-being.

Technology is a key part of Trainers' House's business. Technology risks include, but are not limited to, supplier risk, risks related to internal systems, challenges posed by technological change, and security risks. Risks are protected against long-term cooperation with technology suppliers, appropriate security systems, staff training and regular security audits.

Trainers' House's legal risks are mainly focused on the contractual relationship between the company and customers or service providers. At their most typical, they relate to delivery responsibility and the management of intellectual property rights. In order to manage the risks related to contracts and intellectual property rights, the company has internal guidelines for contractual procedures. In the company's view, the contractual risks are not unusual.

At the end of the review period, goodwill and other intangible assets recognized in the balance sheet have been tested in the normal way. The test did not reveal any need for impairment.

The consolidated balance sheet of Trainers' House has goodwill of EUR 2.1 million. The balance sheet value of other intangible assets is EUR 1.0 million. If the Group's profitability does not develop as forecasted or other external factors independent of the Group's operations, such as interest rates, change significantly, it is possible that goodwill and other intangible assets will have to be written off. Recognition of an impairment loss would have no effect on the Group's cash flow.

Due to the project nature of the operations, the order backlog is short, and predictability is therefore challenging.

The description of potential risks is not comprehensive. Trainers' House conducts continuous risk assessment in connection with its operations and strives to hedge against identified risks.

Investors have also been informed about the risks in the company's annual review and on the website at www.trainershouse.fi.

PERSONNEL

At the end of the review period, the Group had 112 (107) employees. As before, the company reports the number of employees converted to full-time employees.

DECISIONS REACHED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc was held on 26 March 2025 in Helsinki.

The annual general meeting confirmed the financial statements, discharged CEO and the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the fiscal year 1 January - 31 December 2024 and approved the remuneration report of the governing bodies.

The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, that a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share be paid out on the shares of the company.

The dividend was paid in one instalment on 4 April 2025 (record date 28 March 2025). The dividend was paid to shareholder registered in the register of shareholders of the company on the record date of the dividend payment.

Aarne Aktan, Jari Sarasvuo, Jarmo Hyökyvaara, Elma Palsila and Emilia Tauriainen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. In the board meeting held after the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jari Sarasvuo as the chairperson of the board.

The annual general meeting decided that the board member's remuneration shall be EUR 1,500 per month and the chairperson's remuneration will be EUR 3,500 per month.

Grant Thornton Oy was elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration to the auditor is paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice.

SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the name Trainers' House Plc (TRH1V).

At the end of the reporting period, Trainers' House Plc had 2,147,826 shares and a registered share capital of EUR 880,743.59. The company does not hold any of its own shares. There have been no changes in the share capital during the period.

Share performance and trading

1-9/20251-9/2024
Traded shares, pcs160 912203 608
Average number of all company shares, %7.59.5
Traded shares, EUR351 810576 890
Highest share quotation2.544.88
Lowest share quotation1.972.07
Closing price2.142.27
Weighted average price2.192.83
Market capitalization4.6 mil.4.9 mil.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES

The report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 standard. The report has been prepared in accordance with IFRS standards and interpretations that have been approved for application in the EU and are in force on 1 January 2025.

In this interim report Trainers' House has followed the same accounting policies and calculation methods as in the 2024 annual financial statements.

The figures given in the interim report are unaudited.

INCOME STATEMENT IFRS (kEUR)1-9/20251-9/20241-12/2024
NET SALES6 3415 9078 047
Expenses:
Materials and services-276-286-403
Personnel-related expenses-4 024-3 947-5 415
Depreciation and impairment losses-244-259-349
Other operating expenses-1 316-1 348-1 843
Total expenses-5 860-5 841-8 010
Operating result4806638
Financial income and expenses-43-15-18
Result before taxes4375120
Income taxes-614-129
RESULT OF THE PERIOD43165-109
Result attributable to owners of the parent company43165-109
Earnings per share, EUR0.200.03-0.05
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company, EUR0.200.03-0.05
BALANCE SHEET IFRS (kEUR)9/20259/202412/2024
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Tangible assets486704615
Goodwill2 1292 1292 129
Other intangible assets1 0131 0131 013
Long-term receivables
Other receivables, long-term105105105
Deferred tax receivables7821882
Total long-term receivables184324188
Total non-current assets3 8124 1703 944
Current assets
Account receivables and other receivables9541 002638
Cash and cash equivalents1 5421 1201 506
Total current assets2 4962 1222 144
TOTAL ASSETS6 3086 2926 088
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES9/20259/202412/2024
Equity attributable to the owners of the parent company
Share capital881881881
Other reserves300
Distributable non-restricted equity fund373737
Retained earnings2 7853 0213 021
Result of the period43165-109
Total shareholders' equity4 1374 0043 829
Long-term liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities203203203
Long-term financial liabilities158420349
Total long-term liabilities360622551
Short-term liabilities
Short-term financial liabilities316280282
Accounts payable and other liabilities1 4941 3861 426
Total short-term liabilities1 8101 6661 708
Total liabilities2 1712 2882 259
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES6 3086 2926 088
CASH FLOW STATEMENT IFRS (kEUR)1-9/20251-9/20241-12/2024
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
Result of the period43165-109
Adjustments279263500
Changes in working capital-282-169216
Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes428158607
Financial items and taxes paid-15-22-35
Cash flow from operations413137573
Cash flow from investments
Investments in tangible and intangible assets-51-3-3
Repayment of loan receivables31733
Interests received058
Cash flow from investments-481838
Cash flow from financing
Repayment of lease liabilities-222-128-197
Dividends paid-107-82-82
Cash flow from financing-329-210-279
TOTAL CASH FLOW36-55332
Change in cash and cash equivalents
Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents1 5061 1751 175
Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents1 5421 1201 506
Change in cash and cash equivalents36-55332

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (kEUR)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (kEUR)Share capitalOther reservesDistributable non-restricted equity fundRetained earningsTotal
Equity 1 January 20248810373 0213 939
Other comprehensive income 6565
Dividends 00
Equity 30 September 20248810373 0864 004
Equity 1 January 20258810372 9123 829
Other comprehensive income 431431
Dividends -107-107
Other reserves increase 19 -190
Other reserves decrease -16 -16
Equity 30 September 20258813373 2164 137

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the period under review, Trainers' House had transactions with Causa Prima Ltd, a company controlled by Jari Sarasvuo, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Pro Vividus Ltd and Anorin Liekki Ltd, which are related to the company.

The following transactions took place with related parties:

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (kEUR)1-9/20251-9/20241-12/2024
Purchases during the period194272386
Liabilities at the end of the period09571
PERSONNEL1-9/20251-9/20241-12/2024
Average number of personnel107108107
Personnel at the end of the period11210791
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES9/20259/202412/2024
Collaterals and contingent liabilities given for own commitments(kEUR)131120120
OTHER KEY FIGURES9/20259/202412/2024
Equity ratio (%)68.065.265.5
Shareholders' equity/share (EUR)1.931.861.78

Calculation formulas for key figures

Earnings per share = Result of the period attributable to owners of the parent company / Average number of shares adjusted for share issue in financial period

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents

Equity ratio (%) = Equity x 100 / (Balance sheet total - advances received)

Equity / share = Equity / Number of shares adjusted for share issue at the end of financial period

Items affecting the calculation of key figures9/20259/202412/2024
Advances received (kEUR)227154242
Interest-bearing liabilities (kEUR)474700631
Average number of shares adjusted for share issue in financial period (unit thousand shares)2 1482 1482 148
Number of shares adjusted for share issue at the end of the financial period (unit thousand shares)2 1482 1482 148


In Helsinki 30 October 2025

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Information:
Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456
Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.trainershouse.fi - For investors

