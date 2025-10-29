Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 18:02
8,718 Euro
+2,88 % +0,244
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7128,72619:22
8,7108,72419:22
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Voxel Announces Strategic Investment from Ericsson

Represents Ericsson's latest AI investment as Voxel leads transformation from reactive to proactive workplace safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxel, the computer vision AI company revolutionizing workplace safety and risk, today announced a strategic investment from Ericsson Ventures, part of the Ericsson Group (NASDAQ: ERIC), a world leader in communications technology, offering hardware, software, and services to enable connectivity. This funding marks the latest significant investment Ericsson has made out of their Artificial Intelligence (AI) program.

Voxel recently completed a $44M Series B funding round, which was led by NewRoad Capital Partners with participation from Eclipse, Rite-Hite, Tokio Marine, MTech, HG Ventures and Whitestone. This round brings the company's total funding of $64 million to date.

"This investment represents more than capital - it's a strategic partnership built on shared vision," said Vernon O'Donnell, CEO of Voxel. "Following our Series B, we're focused on scaling our impact, and Ericsson brings both the global reach and technical expertise to help us transform workplace safety across industries worldwide."

Jose Suarez, Head of Ericsson Ventures said, "Ericsson is committed to workplace safety as a core value. Voxel's platform delivers tangible results, reducing workplace incidents and delivering immediate ROI to customers. We are excited to partner with Voxel to help companies protect their most important assets - their people."

Voxel is hiring across all business units and offices. Open positions can be found here. To learn more about the solutions Voxel offers, please book time with our team.

About Voxel
Voxel is revolutionizing workplace safety with its AI-powered site visibility platform, designed to help organizations identify and mitigate risks in industrial environments. Using existing cameras, Voxel transforms basic video footage into actionable insights, enabling organizations to proactively make workplaces safer and more effective.

Voxel partners with businesses across industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, and insurance. By equipping businesses with the tools to identify risks before they happen, Voxel powers safer, more effective work environments.

SOURCE Voxel

© 2025 PR Newswire
