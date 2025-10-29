Avolta AG
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured its eighth contract at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the USA. Following earlier Terminal 8 wins in travel retail and food & beverage, this new agreement will see Avolta's Dufry develop the terminal's duty-free, taking total space to over 4,400 m2, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to one of the world's busiest airports.
Following a series of significant wins at the airport (as shown in the table below), the new retail offering is set to elevate the traveler's experience in the terminal. Highlights include an array of luxury boutiques from global brands, a pre-loved luxury shop and stores inspired by the local spirit of New York City.
