

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After cutting interest rates for the first time this year in September, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to lower rates by another quarter point.



The Fed said it decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent to 4.0 percent in support of its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.



The central bank once again cited a shift in the balance of risks, noting the downside risks to employment have risen in recent months.



While another quarter point rate cut was widely expected, there was some disagreement among Fed officials.



Recently confirmed Fed Governor Stephen Miran once again preferred a half point rate cut, while St. Louis Fed President Jeffrey Schmid preferred to leave rates unchanged.



Along with lowering rates, the Fed also announced it has decided to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1.



Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank may approach a point in 'coming months' when it will stop its balance sheet runoff if reserves are somewhat above the level judged consistent with ample reserve conditions.



The Fed reiterated it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of its goals.



The central bank's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 9-10, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating an 84.4 percent chance the Fed will once again cut rates by a quarter point.



