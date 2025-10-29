Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) (the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarter at 5:00 pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Gary Simanson, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Sandberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at www.coincheckgroup.com. A replay will be available on that website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed over the phone by dialing (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783; the Conference ID is CNCKQ2

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. is a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Its core subsidiary, Coincheck, Inc., operates one of Japan's leading crypto asset trading platforms. Coincheck has ranked No.1 in crypto trading app downloads in Japan for six consecutive years (2019-2024).* Through advanced technology and robust security infrastructure, Coincheck aims to foster an ecosystem where new forms of value exchange-enabled by crypto assets and blockchain-can flourish.

*App download data provided by AppTweak (January 2019-December 2024)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029510598/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com