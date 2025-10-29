Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces that pursuant to the binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") made as of September 24, 2025 to acquire an indirect 100% royalty-free interest in the Andacollo Oro Gold Project ("AOG Project"), located in Chile (the "Transaction") and announced in a news release dated September 25, 2025, that the Company will not be proceeding with the Letter Agreement.

Canadian regulatory requirements combined with new Chilean banking compliance delays meant that the Company was unable to make the necessary payments to the vendor as specified in the Letter Agreement. As a result of this, the Company will be arranging to return all funds raised for the AOG Project in accordance with the terms of the subscription agreements signed by the Company.

Henk van Alphen, Wealth's CEO, said: "We are all disappointed by this turn of events that were largely beyond the Company's control. We knew that we had a short time frame to execute the next steps in the Andacollo acquisition and we were unable to process them in time. Notwithstanding this, we believe that the Company can and will get value for the significant lithium projects currently in its portfolio. I look forward to continuing to advance Wealth's lithium assets. Wealth is committed to working in Chile and to carry on with is successful business model of stakeholder engagement, as demonstrated by the Company's joint venture with the Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe to develop the Kuska lithium project, and the recent inclusion of the Salar de Ollagüe in the new simplified procedure for the assignment of a Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL). Further, we are working presently to develop partnerships to take advantage of the new initiatives put forward by the Government of Chile through the new simplified procedure for the assignment of Special Lithium Operating Contracts (CEOL)."

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company's focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America. Presently the Company is working to diversify its asset base to include precious metal projects.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

