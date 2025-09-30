Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announced today a correction to its news release of September 25, 2025 (the "September 25 News Release"). The September 25 News Release announced, among other things, a non-brokered private placement offering of at least 41,666,666 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of $0.12 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Company wishes to clarify that the exercise price of the Warrants is $0.25 rather than $0.18. The terms of the Offering otherwise remain the same as disclosed in the September 25 News Release.

The Company also provides the following supplemental disclosure to the announcement in the September 25 News Release regarding the entry into by the Company of a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with an arm's length private Chilean company (the "Target") to acquire an indirect 100% royalty-free interest in the Andacollo Oro Gold Project ("AOG Project"), located in Chile (the "Transaction").

The Company advises that it determined the amount of consideration and number of shares to be issued to the Target shareholders based on the extensive experience of its management in negotiating such transactions and arm's length negotiations between Wealth's management and the Target shareholders. Subsequently, the board of directors of Wealth has unanimously approved the Transaction terms, and the number of consideration shares to be issued. The Company believes that the additional consideration being paid to the Target shareholders (of between approximately $10,828,125 and $16,429,256), over and above what the USD $30 million purchase price that Target agreed to pay to acquire the AOG Project, is reasonable and provides Wealth shareholders with significant upside given the potential of the AOG Project, including:

Historical Estimate of 2.02M oz Au in the Measured and Indicated Categories for 130Mt at 0.48 Au grams per tonne 1

Historical Estimate of 5.06M oz Au in the Inferred Category for 358Mt at 0.45 Au grams per tonne1

1 Source: CMID SPA Mina Andacollo Oro Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report by GEOINVEST S.A.C E.I.R.L., August 23, 2021 & Updated Report for Resources by GEOINVEST S.A.C E.I.R.L. November 2024) (the "Historical AOG Report"). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Wealth is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The consideration shares to be paid to the Target shareholders may be subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Tier 2 escrow requirements, in accordance with applicable TSXV policies.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Alvarado, P.Geo. (CIM Nº 144815), an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Alvarado, Principal Geologist with GEOINVEST S.A.C E.I.R.L., has reviewed the technical information and consents to the form and content of this news release.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company's focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America. Presently the Company is working to diversify its asset base to include precious metal projects.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of all conditions precedent to the Transaction, the completion of the Transaction, the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained gold and lithium demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the continued operation of the Company's business and its ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Company's projects, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of gold and lithium, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including TSXV acceptance of the Transaction), permits or financing or in the completion of other planned activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including impacts on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors

The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral reserves", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. Information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources reported as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the reserve or resource estimates been prepared under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

