

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $34.979 billion, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $26.301 billion, or $2.12 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $102.346 billion from $88.268 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $34.979 Bln. vs. $26.301 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $102.346 Bln vs. $88.268 Bln last year.



