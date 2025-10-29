

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $56.75 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $115.96 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.98 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $995.69 million from $977.87 million last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $56.75 Mln. vs. $115.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $995.69 Mln vs. $977.87 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.025 - $1.045 Bln



