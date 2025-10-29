

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.70 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $15.68 billion, or $6.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.3% to $51.24 billion from $40.58 billion last year.



Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.70 Bln. vs. $15.68 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $6.03 last year. -Revenue: $51.24 Bln vs. $40.58 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News