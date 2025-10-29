Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on November 6, 2025

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Conference call and webcast details:

Participants may access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 545-0320 for U.S. callers, (973) 528-0002 for international callers, and use participant access code 133909.

Event: Unusual Machines Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Date: November 6, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Access link HERE

A replay of the webcast will be available in the "events" section of Unusual Machines website for those unable to join the live event. A teleconference replay will be available for two weeks by dialing (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers, (919) 882-2331 for international callers, and using replay passcode 53168.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

