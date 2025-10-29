

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $17.66 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $29.59 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $56.10 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $276.89 million from $234.74 million last year.



Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $17.66 Mln. vs. $29.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $276.89 Mln vs. $234.74 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $230 - $245 Mln



