

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CARVANA CO. (CVNA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $263 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 54.5% to $5.647 billion from $3.655 billion last year.



CARVANA CO. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $263 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.647 Bln vs. $3.655 Bln last year.



