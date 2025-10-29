Flushing Financial Corporation 3Q25 Reports Double Digit Basis Point Increase in GAAP and Core NIM, and Noninterest Deposit Growth; GAAP and Core EPS of $0.30 and $0.35, Respectively

"Flushing Financial delivered strong results for the third quarter, with a 10 basis-point sequential expansion in both GAAP and Core net interest margin. These quarterly results marked a turning point for the Company and demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic priorities and the effectiveness of our balance sheet repositioning initiatives. The 5.7% year-over-year growth in average noninterest-bearing deposits, which now represents 12.2% of total deposits, reflects the strength of our customer relationships and provides us with a stable, low-cost funding base. Our tangible common equity ratio of 8.01% for the quarter was a considerable 101 basis-point improvement from a year ago, underscoring our commitment to maintaining robust capital levels. With our strong loan pipeline of $345.6 million and substantial liquidity position of $3.9 billion, we remain confident in our ability to navigate the evolving macroeconomic landscape. We will continue to adhere to our disciplined underwriting standards and proactive risk management practices as we remain focused on driving sustainable growth, increased profitability and creating long-term shareholder value." - John R. Buran, President and CEO
UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / GAAP and Core NIM Expansion and Average Noninterest Deposit Growth. The Company reported 3Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.30 and $0.35, compared to $0.30 and $0.26, respectively, a year ago. During the quarter, NIM expanded on both a GAAP and Core basis by 10 bps QoQ to 2.64% and 2.62%, respectively, primarily driven by assets repricing and growth of the noninterest bearing deposits. Average loans decreased 2.1% YoY and 1.2 % QoQ, due to maintaining pricing and credit discipline. Maintaining these disciplined standards resulted in the Bank's CRE concentration declining to 475% at September 30, 2025, compared to 521% a year ago and 493% at the prior quarter end.
Credit Metrics and Capital Remain Stable QoQ. NPAs to assets were 70 bps, compared to 75 bps the prior quarter. Criticized and classified loans totaled 111 bps of gross loans compared to 108 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 7 bps in 3Q25 compared to 15 bps in 2Q25. TCE/TA1 was 8.01% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.04% at June 30, 2025.
Key Financial Metrics2
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
9M25
9M24
GAAP:
Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.30
$
0.43
$
0.60
ROAA (%)
0.48
0.64
(0.43
)
(2.17
)
0.39
0.22
0.27
ROAE (%)
5.86
8.00
(5.36
)
(29.24
)
5.30
2.76
3.57
NIM FTE3 (%)
2.64
2.54
2.51
2.39
2.10
2.56
2.07
Core:
EPS
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.23
$
0.14
$
0.26
$
0.90
$
0.59
ROAA (%)
0.55
0.50
0.35
0.19
0.34
0.47
0.26
ROAE (%)
6.71
6.29
4.34
2.54
4.59
5.77
3.48
Core NIM FTE (%)
2.62
2.52
2.49
2.25
2.07
2.54
2.05
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Assets (%)
0.70
0.75
0.71
0.57
0.59
0.70
0.59
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.63
0.62
0.59
0.60
0.59
0.63
0.59
ACLs/NPLs (%)
93.28
83.76
86.54
120.51
117.75
93.28
117.75
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.07
0.15
0.27
0.28
0.18
0.16
0.06
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$
6.6
$
6.7
$
6.7
$
6.8
$
6.7
$
6.6
$
6.8
Avg Dep ($B)
$
7.3
$
7.6
$
7.6
$
7.4
$
7.5
$
7.5
$
7.2
Book Value/Share
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
$
21.53
$
22.94
$
21.06
$
22.94
Tangible BV/Share
$
21.03
$
20.89
$
20.78
$
20.97
$
22.29
$
21.03
$
22.29
TCE/TA (%)
8.01
8.04
7.79
7.82
7.00
8.01
7.00
Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.
1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA").
2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin."
3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").
3Q25 Highlights
Net interest margin FTE increased 54 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ to 2.64%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 55 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ to 2.62%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 9 bps in 3Q25 compared to 11 bps in 3Q24 and 6 bps in 2Q25
Average total deposits decreased 1.6% YoY and 3.4% QoQ to $7.3 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 2.1% QoQ and totaled 12.2% of total average deposits compared to 11.3% in 3Q24 and 11.5% in 2Q25; Average CDs were $2.4 billion, down 15.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ
Period end net loans decreased 2.2% YoY and 0.6% QoQ to $6.6 billion; Loan closings were $252.8 million, up 16.4 % YoY and 58.8% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $37.1 million compared to $38.5 million in 3Q24 and $38.7 million in 2Q25 and generated $0.7 million, $0.6 million, and $0.6 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 18.0% YoY and 91.0% QoQ to $345.6 million; Approximately 17.1% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans
NPAs totaled $62.1 million (70 bps of assets) in 3Q25 compared to $54.9 million (59 bps) a year ago and $66.1 million (75 bps) in the prior quarter
Provision for credit losses was $1.5 million in 3Q25 compared to $1.7 million in 3Q24 and $4.2 million in 2Q25; Net charge-offs were $1.1 million in 3Q25 compared to $3.0 million in 3Q24 and $2.5 million in 2Q25; Allowance for loan losses totaled 0.63% in 3Q25 compared to 0.59% in 3Q24.
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.01% at September 30, 2025, compared to 7.00% at September 30, 2024, and 8.04% at June 30, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $21.03 at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.29 a year ago and $20.89 for the prior quarter
Areas of Focus
Improve Profitability
Maintain Credit Discipline
Preserve Strong
Liquidity and Capital
1 Based on appraisals at origination.
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$
53,828
$
53,209
$
52,989
$
51,235
$
45,603
18.0
%
1.2
%
Provision for Credit Losses
1,531
4,194
4,318
6,440
1,727
(11.3
)
(63.5
)
Noninterest Income (Loss)
4,746
10,277
5,074
(71,022
)
6,277
(24.4
)
(53.8
)
Noninterest Expense
43,365
40,356
59,676
45,630
38,696
12.1
7.5
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
13,678
18,936
(5,931
)
(71,857
)
11,457
19.4
(27.8
)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
3,231
4,733
3,865
(22,612
)
2,551
26.7
(31.7
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
10,447
$
14,203
$
(9,796
)
$
(49,245
)
$
8,906
17.3
(26.4
)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.30
-
(26.8
)
Core Net Income1
$
11,957
$
11,162
$
7,931
$
4,209
$
7,723
54.8
7.1
Core EPS1
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.23
$
0.14
$
0.26
34.6
9.4
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings
Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.
Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.64% increased 54 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ; The yield on interest earning assets increased 11 bps QoQ to 5.70%, while the cost of funds increased 2 bps QoQ
Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.8 million (9 bps to NIM) in 3Q25 compared to $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24 and $1.2 million (6 bps to NIM) in 2Q25
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.55% in 3Q25 compared to 1.99% in 3Q24 and 2.48% in 2Q25
The provision for credit losses decreased YoY and QoQ.
Net charge-offs were $1.1 million (7 bps of average loans) in 3Q25 compared to $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24 and $2.5 million (15 bps of average loans) in 2Q25
Noninterest income decreased YoY and QoQ.
Back-to-back swap loan closings of $37.1 million in 3Q25 (compared to $38.5 million in 3Q24 and $38.7 million in 2Q25) generated $0.7 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.6 million in both 3Q24 and 2Q25)
Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(1.8) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 3Q25 compared to $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24 and $1.7 million ($0.04 per share, net of tax) in 2Q25
Gain on the sale of securities was $0.7 million ($0.01 per share, net of tax) in 3Q25 as the Company sold $81.7 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 5.12%
In 2Q25, the Company reclassified $29.5 million of loans held for sale to loans held for investment reclassifying a $2.6 million mark to market adjustment in net gain (loss) on sale of loans
Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.9 million in 3Q25, up 11.6 % YoY but down 1.9 % QoQ
Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.
Core noninterest expenses were $42.2 million in 3Q25, up 9.4% YoY and 5.9% QoQ, reflecting investments in talent acquisition and new team builds to support growth initiatives
GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.99% in 3Q25 compared to 1.68% in 3Q24 and 1.81% in 2Q25
Provision for income taxes was $3.2 million in 3Q25 compared to $2.6 million in 3Q24 and $4.7 million in 2Q25.
The effective tax rate was 23.6% in 3Q25 compared to 22.3% in 3Q24 and 25.0% in 2Q25
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
Change
Change
Averages ($MM)
Loans
$
6,595
$
6,678
$
6,672
$
6,780
$
6,737
(2.1
)%
(1.2
)%
Total Deposits
7,346
7,607
7,561
7,450
7,464
(1.6
)
(3.4
)
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$
44,851
$
49,247
$
46,263
$
33,318
$
34,261
30.9
%
(8.9
)%
Nonperforming Assets
62,129
66,125
64,263
51,318
54,888
13.2
(6.0
)
Criticized and Classified Loans
74,108
72,005
89,673
72,207
68,338
8.4
2.9
Criticized and Classified Assets
91,386
88,883
107,673
90,207
88,965
2.7
2.8
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.63
0.62
0.59
0.60
0.59
4
bp
1
bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
$
21.53
$
22.94
(8.2
)%
0.7
%
Tangible Book Value/Share
21.03
20.89
20.78
20.97
22.29
(5.7
)
0.7
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
8.01
8.04
7.79
7.82
7.00
101
bps
(3
)bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.64
8.31
8.12
8.04
7.91
73
33
Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.
Period end net loans totaled $6.6 billion, down 2.2% YoY and 0.6% QoQ
Total loan closings were $252.8 million in 3Q25 compared to $217.1 million in 3Q24 and $159.1 million in 2Q25; the loan pipeline was $345.6 million at September 30, 2025, up 18.0% YoY and 91.0% QoQ
The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 91% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%
Average total deposits decreased YoY and QoQ.
Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 2.1% QoQ and comprised 12.2% of average total deposits in 3Q25 compared to 11.3% a year ago
Average CDs totaled $2.4 billion, down 15.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ; approximately $770.2 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 3.98% in 4Q25
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loansincreased YoY but decreased QoQ.
Nonperforming loans were 67 bps of gross loans in 3Q25 compared to 50 bps in 3Q24 and 74 bps in 2Q25
Criticized and classified loans were 111 bps of gross loans at 3Q25 compared to 100 bps at 3Q24 and 108 bps at 2Q25
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 8.2% and 5.7% YoY to $21.06 and $21.03, respectively.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 3Q25; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit
Ample credit enables the Company for continued investment in the business and strategic initiatives
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
0.48
%
0.64
%
(0.43
)%
(2.17
)%
0.39
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
Return on average equity
5.86
8.00
(5.36
)
(29.24
)
5.30
2.76
3.57
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
5.70
5.59
5.51
5.60
5.63
5.60
5.46
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.62
3.58
3.50
3.75
4.10
3.57
3.96
Cost of funds
3.21
3.19
3.13
3.35
3.69
3.18
3.55
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
2.08
2.01
2.01
1.85
1.53
2.03
1.50
Net interest margin (2)
2.64
2.54
2.51
2.39
2.10
2.56
2.07
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.99
1.81
2.65
2.01
1.68
2.15
1.76
Efficiency ratio (3)
71.03
67.69
72.21
79.01
77.20
70.30
81.81
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.16
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,595,037
$
6,678,494
$
6,671,922
$
6,780,268
$
6,737,261
$
6,648,202
$
6,763,078
Total interest-earning assets
8,181,582
8,402,582
8,468,913
8,587,482
8,709,671
8,349,971
8,434,283
Total assets
8,702,227
8,918,075
9,015,880
9,071,879
9,203,884
8,877,578
8,915,076
Total deposits
7,345,547
7,607,080
7,560,956
7,449,504
7,463,783
7,503,738
7,247,863
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,923,640
7,176,399
7,261,100
7,339,707
7,504,517
7,119,143
7,220,876
Stockholders' equity
712,600
709,839
731,592
673,588
672,762
717,941
669,845
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
$
21.53
$
22.94
$
21.06
$
22.94
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
21.03
$
20.89
$
20.78
$
20.97
$
22.29
$
21.03
$
22.29
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
711,226
$
706,377
$
702,851
$
724,539
$
666,891
$
711,226
$
666,891
Tangible stockholders' equity
710,372
705,437
701,822
705,780
648,035
710,372
648,035
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
751,258
$
740,871
$
730,950
$
731,958
$
735,984
$
751,258
$
735,984
Common equity Tier 1 capital
703,450
695,099
683,670
685,004
689,902
703,450
689,902
Total risk-based capital
983,826
972,517
961,704
962,272
967,242
983,826
967,242
Risk Weighted Assets
6,692,035
6,675,621
6,719,291
6,762,048
6,790,253
6,692,035
6,790,253
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.64
%
8.31
%
8.12
%
8.04
%
7.91
%
8.64
7.91
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.51
10.41
10.17
10.13
10.16
10.51
10.16
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
11.23
11.10
10.88
10.82
10.84
11.23
10.84
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.70
14.57
14.31
14.23
14.24
14.70
14.24
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
8.19
%
7.96
%
8.11
%
7.43
%
7.31
%
8.09
%
7.51
%
Equity to total assets
8.02
8.05
7.80
8.02
7.19
8.02
7.19
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
8.01
8.04
7.79
7.82
7.00
8.01
7.00
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
44,851
$
49,247
$
46,263
$
33,318
$
34,261
$
44,851
$
34,261
Nonperforming loans
44,851
49,247
46,263
33,318
34,261
44,851
34,261
Nonperforming assets
62,129
66,125
64,263
51,318
54,888
62,129
54,888
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,090
2,549
4,427
4,736
3,036
8,066
2,948
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.67
%
0.74
%
0.69
%
0.49
%
0.50
%
0.67
%
0.50
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.70
0.75
0.71
0.57
0.59
0.70
0.59
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.63
0.62
0.59
0.60
0.59
0.63
0.59
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
67.34
62.38
62.30
78.24
73.50
67.34
73.50
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
93.28
83.76
86.54
120.51
117.75
93.28
117.75
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.07
0.15
0.27
0.28
0.18
0.16
0.06
Full-service customer facilities
29
29
28
28
28
29
28
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
94,970
$
95,005
$
93,032
$
94,111
$
95,780
$
283,007
$
281,467
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
19,785
20,186
21,413
24,111
24,215
61,384
54,965
Dividends
29
28
28
31
33
85
99
Other interest income
1,685
2,183
2,063
1,787
2,565
5,931
8,791
Total interest and dividend income
116,469
117,402
116,536
120,040
122,593
350,407
345,322
Interest Expense
Deposits
57,137
59,037
57,174
59,728
66,150
173,348
184,908
Other interest expense
5,504
5,156
6,373
9,077
10,840
17,033
29,638
Total interest expense
62,641
64,193
63,547
68,805
76,990
190,381
214,546
Net Interest Income
53,828
53,209
52,989
51,235
45,603
160,026
130,776
Provision for credit losses
1,531
4,194
4,318
6,440
1,727
10,043
3,128
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
52,297
49,015
48,671
44,795
43,876
149,983
127,648
Noninterest Income (Loss)
Banking services fee income
2,000
1,948
1,521
2,180
1,790
5,469
4,767
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
661
-
-
(72,315
)
-
661
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
318
2,757
630
(3,836
)
137
3,705
273
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
(1,831
)
1,656
(152
)
(1,136
)
974
(327
)
197
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
369
428
697
754
624
1,494
2,036
Life insurance proceeds
-
-
-
284
1
-
1
Bank owned life insurance
2,319
2,835
1,574
2,322
1,260
6,728
3,683
Other income
910
653
804
725
1,491
2,367
2,620
Total noninterest income (loss)
4,746
10,277
5,074
(71,022
)
6,277
20,097
13,577
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
24,685
22,648
22,896
25,346
22,216
70,229
66,052
Occupancy and equipment
4,189
4,005
4,092
3,880
3,745
12,286
11,237
Professional services
3,999
3,452
2,885
2,516
2,752
10,336
8,330
FDIC deposit insurance
1,373
1,508
1,709
2,005
1,318
4,590
4,292
Data processing
1,831
1,806
1,868
1,697
1,681
5,505
5,193
Depreciation and amortization
1,316
1,367
1,373
1,412
1,436
4,056
4,318
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
353
220
345
276
135
918
405
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
(174
)
-
(174
)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings
-
-
-
2,572
-
-
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
17,636
-
-
17,636
-
Other operating expenses
5,619
5,350
6,872
5,926
5,587
17,841
17,982
Total noninterest expense
43,365
40,356
59,676
45,630
38,696
143,397
117,635
Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
13,678
18,936
(5,931
)
(71,857
)
11,457
26,683
23,590
Provision (Benefit) for income taxes
3,231
4,733
3,865
(22,612
)
2,551
11,829
5,678
Net Income (Loss)
$
10,447
$
14,203
$
(9,796
)
$
(49,245
)
$
8,906
$
14,854
$
17,912
Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities
(120
)
(127
)
(132
)
(90
)
(126
)
(381
)
(296
)
Income (Loss) attributable to common stock
$
10,327
$
14,076
$
(9,928
)
$
(49,335
)
$
8,780
$
14,473
$
17,616
Divided by:
Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities
34,497
34,511
34,474
30,519
29,742
34,495
29,758
Weighted average participating securities
(558
)
(582
)
(542
)
(414
)
(423
)
(561
)
(443
)
Total weighted average common shares outstanding
33,939
33,929
33,932
30,105
29,319
33,934
29,315
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.30
$
0.43
$
0.60
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.30
$
0.43
$
0.60
Dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.66
$
0.66
(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
142,929
$
150,123
$
271,912
$
152,574
$
267,643
Securities held-to-maturity:
Mortgage-backed securities
7,821
7,826
7,831
7,836
7,841
Other securities, net
42,688
43,005
43,319
43,649
63,859
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed securities
906,270
828,756
879,566
911,636
926,731
Other securities
635,153
563,031
570,578
586,269
687,518
Loans held for sale
-
-
29,624
70,098
-
Loans
6,670,333
6,709,601
6,741,835
6,745,848
6,818,328
Allowance for credit losses
(41,837
)
(41,247
)
(40,037
)
(40,152
)
(40,342
)
Net loans
6,628,496
6,668,354
6,701,798
6,705,696
6,777,986
Interest and dividends receivable
60,044
59,607
61,510
62,036
64,369
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,073
18,145
18,181
17,852
18,544
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
18,909
23,773
18,475
38,096
32,745
Bank owned life insurance
224,902
222,583
219,748
218,174
217,200
Goodwill
-
-
-
17,636
17,636
Core deposit intangibles
854
940
1,029
1,123
1,220
Right of use asset
47,761
49,759
43,870
45,800
44,787
Other assets
139,091
140,622
140,955
160,497
152,807
Total assets
$
8,871,991
$
8,776,524
$
9,008,396
$
9,038,972
$
9,280,886
LIABILITIES
Total deposits
$
7,415,528
$
7,289,352
$
7,718,218
$
7,178,933
$
7,572,395
Borrowed funds
492,457
600,171
421,542
916,054
846,123
Operating lease liability
48,253
50,102
44,385
46,443
45,437
Other liabilities
204,527
130,522
121,400
173,003
150,040
Total liabilities
8,160,765
8,070,147
8,305,545
8,314,433
8,613,995
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
387
387
387
387
341
Additional paid-in capital
325,809
325,162
324,290
326,671
261,274
Retained earnings
483,936
481,077
474,472
492,003
547,708
Treasury stock
(98,948
)
(98,985
)
(98,993
)
(101,655
)
(101,633
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
42
(1,264
)
2,695
7,133
(40,799
)
Total stockholders' equity
711,226
706,377
702,851
724,539
666,891
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,871,991
$
8,776,524
$
9,008,396
$
9,038,972
$
9,280,886
(In thousands)
Issued shares
38,678
38,678
38,678
38,678
34,088
Outstanding shares
33,778
33,777
33,777
33,659
29,069
Treasury shares
4,900
4,901
4,901
5,019
5,019
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
24,708
$
64,085
$
762
$
-
$
29,363
$
-
Mortgage loans, net
5,193,430
5,260,610
5,261,261
5,358,490
5,337,170
5,238,185
5,343,108
Commercial Business loans, net
1,401,607
1,417,884
1,410,661
1,421,778
1,400,091
1,410,017
1,419,970
Total loans, net
6,595,037
6,678,494
6,671,922
6,780,268
6,737,261
6,648,202
6,763,078
Mortgage-backed securities
832,514
863,573
895,097
919,587
984,383
863,499
714,030
Other taxable securities, net
536,314
573,730
585,219
652,755
714,161
564,908
656,325
Other tax-exempt securities
43,168
43,489
43,813
64,531
65,070
43,487
65,485
Total securities, net
1,411,996
1,480,792
1,524,129
1,636,873
1,763,614
1,471,894
1,435,840
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
174,549
218,588
208,777
169,579
208,796
200,512
235,365
Total interest-earning assets
8,181,582
8,402,582
8,468,913
8,587,482
8,709,671
8,349,971
8,434,283
Other assets
520,645
515,493
546,967
484,397
494,213
527,607
480,793
Total assets
$
8,702,227
$
8,918,075
$
9,015,880
$
9,071,879
$
9,203,884
$
8,877,578
$
8,915,076
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
92,068
$
94,884
$
98,224
$
99,669
$
102,196
$
95,036
$
103,908
NOW accounts
2,154,978
2,388,559
2,215,683
2,024,600
1,886,387
2,252,851
1,946,022
Money market accounts
1,677,996
1,665,625
1,716,358
1,686,614
1,673,499
1,686,519
1,704,320
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,445,173
2,477,716
2,596,714
2,681,742
2,884,280
2,505,979
2,578,988
Total due to depositors
6,370,215
6,626,784
6,626,979
6,492,625
6,546,362
6,540,385
6,333,238
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
81,501
104,761
78,655
87,120
71,965
88,316
80,408
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,451,716
6,731,545
6,705,634
6,579,745
6,618,327
6,628,701
6,413,646
Borrowings
471,924
444,854
555,466
759,962
886,190
490,442
807,230
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,923,640
7,176,399
7,261,100
7,339,707
7,504,517
7,119,143
7,220,876
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
893,831
875,535
855,322
869,759
845,456
875,037
834,217
Other liabilities
172,156
156,302
167,866
188,825
181,149
165,457
190,138
Total liabilities
7,989,627
8,208,236
8,284,288
8,398,291
8,531,122
8,159,637
8,245,231
Equity
712,600
709,839
731,592
673,588
672,762
717,941
669,845
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,702,227
$
8,918,075
$
9,015,880
$
9,071,879
$
9,203,884
$
8,877,578
$
8,915,076
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,257,942
$
1,226,183
$
1,207,813
$
1,247,775
$
1,205,154
$
1,230,828
$
1,213,407
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
Interest Income:
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
247
$
664
$
7
$
-
$
911
$
-
Mortgage loans, net
74,149
74,240
72,391
73,252
74,645
220,780
218,185
Commercial Business loans, net
20,821
20,518
19,977
20,852
21,135
61,316
63,282
Total loans, net
94,970
94,758
92,368
94,104
95,780
282,096
281,467
Mortgage-backed securities
11,513
11,709
12,528
13,884
12,443
35,750
23,601
Other taxable securities, net
7,939
8,143
8,553
9,887
11,431
24,635
30,343
Other tax-exempt securities
458
458
456
469
474
1,372
1,418
Total securities, net
19,910
20,310
21,537
24,240
24,348
61,757
55,362
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
1,685
2,183
2,063
1,787
2,565
5,931
8,791
Total interest-earning assets
116,565
117,498
116,632
120,138
122,693
350,695
345,620
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
94
$
98
$
110
$
113
$
122
$
302
$
359
NOW accounts
18,808
21,111
18,915
18,390
18,795
58,834
57,293
Money market accounts
15,390
15,323
15,372
15,909
17,485
46,085
52,083
Certificate of deposit accounts
22,766
22,443
22,710
25,258
29,676
67,919
74,977
Total due to depositors
57,058
58,975
57,107
59,670
66,078
173,140
184,712
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
79
62
67
58
72
208
196
Total interest-bearing deposits
57,137
59,037
57,174
59,728
66,150
173,348
184,908
Borrowings
5,504
5,156
6,373
9,077
10,840
17,033
29,638
Total interest-bearing liabilities
62,641
64,193
63,547
68,805
76,990
190,381
214,546
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
53,924
$
53,305
$
53,085
$
51,333
$
45,703
$
160,314
$
131,074
Included in net interest income above:
Episodic items (1)
$
1,498
$
878
$
294
$
648
$
1,647
$
2,670
$
2,944
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income
94
64
56
2,911
554
214
544
Purchase accounting adjustments
191
257
252
191
155
700
608
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Loans held for sale
-
%
4.00
%
4.14
%
3.67
%
-
%
4.14
%
-
%
Mortgage loans, net
5.71
5.64
5.50
5.47
5.59
5.62
5.44
Commercial Business loans, net
5.94
5.79
5.66
5.87
6.04
5.80
5.94
Total loans, net
5.76
5.68
5.54
5.55
5.69
5.66
5.55
Mortgage-backed securities
5.53
5.42
5.60
6.04
5.06
5.52
4.41
Other taxable securities, net
5.92
5.68
5.85
6.06
6.40
5.81
6.16
Other tax-exempt securities (2)
4.24
4.21
4.16
2.91
2.91
4.21
2.89
Total securities, net
5.64
5.49
5.65
5.92
5.52
5.59
5.14
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
3.86
3.99
3.95
4.22
4.91
3.94
4.98
Total interest-earning assets (1)
5.70
%
5.59
%
5.51
%
5.60
%
5.63
%
5.60
%
5.46
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.48
%
0.42
%
0.46
%
NOW accounts
3.49
3.54
3.41
3.63
3.99
3.48
3.93
Money market accounts
3.67
3.68
3.58
3.77
4.18
3.64
4.07
Certificate of deposit accounts
3.72
3.62
3.50
3.77
4.12
3.61
3.88
Total due to depositors
3.58
3.56
3.45
3.68
4.04
3.53
3.89
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.39
0.24
0.34
0.27
0.40
0.31
0.33
Total interest-bearing deposits
3.54
3.51
3.41
3.63
4.00
3.49
3.84
Borrowings
4.67
4.64
4.59
4.78
4.89
4.63
4.90
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.62
%
3.58
%
3.50
%
3.75
%
4.10
%
3.57
%
3.96
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)
2.08
%
2.01
%
2.01
1.85
%
1.53
%
2.03
%
1.50
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
2.64
%
2.54
%
2.51
%
2.39
%
2.10
%
2.56
%
2.07
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.16
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
3Q25 vs.
3Q25 vs.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2Q25
3Q24
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
964,767
$
899,602
$
863,714
$
836,545
$
860,930
7.2
%
12.1
%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,419,039
2,452,624
2,592,026
2,650,164
2,875,486
(1.4
)
(15.9
)
Savings accounts
91,089
92,699
97,624
98,964
100,279
(1.7
)
(9.2
)
Money market accounts
1,714,184
1,601,948
1,681,608
1,686,109
1,659,027
7.0
3.3
NOW accounts
2,143,752
2,174,124
2,393,482
1,854,069
2,003,301
(1.4
)
7.0
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,368,064
6,321,395
6,764,740
6,289,306
6,638,093
0.7
(4.1
)
Total due to depositors
7,332,831
7,220,997
7,628,454
7,125,851
7,499,023
1.5
(2.2
)
Mortgagors' escrow deposits
82,697
68,355
89,764
53,082
73,372
21.0
12.7
Total deposits
$
7,415,528
$
7,289,352
$
7,718,218
$
7,178,933
$
7,572,395
1.7
%
(2.1
)%
Loan Composition
3Q25 vs.
3Q25 vs.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2Q25
3Q24
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,442,555
$
2,487,610
$
2,531,628
$
2,527,222
$
2,638,863
(1.8
)%
(7.4
)%
Commercial real estate
1,960,009
1,987,523
1,953,710
1,973,124
1,929,093
(1.4
)
1.6
One-to-four family ??? mixed use property
482,933
493,846
501,562
511,222
515,511
(2.2
)
(6.3
)
One-to-four family ??? residential
335,592
258,608
269,492
244,282
252,293
29.8
33.0
Construction
51,638
46,798
63,474
60,399
63,674
10.3
(18.9
)
Mortgage loans
5,272,727
5,274,385
5,319,866
5,316,249
5,399,434
-
(2.3
)
Small Business Administration
11,439
15,473
14,713
19,925
19,368
(26.1
)
(40.9
)
Commercial business and other
1,372,598
1,407,792
1,396,597
1,401,602
1,387,965
(2.5
)
(1.1
)
Commercial Business loans
1,384,037
1,423,265
1,411,310
1,421,527
1,407,333
(2.8
)
(1.7
)
Gross loans
6,656,764
6,697,650
6,731,176
6,737,776
6,806,767
(0.6
)
(2.2
)
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)
13,569
11,951
10,659
8,072
11,561
13.5
17.4
Allowance for credit losses
(41,837
)
(41,247
)
(40,037
)
(40,152
)
(40,342
)
1.4
3.7
Net loans
$
6,628,496
$
6,668,354
$
6,701,798
$
6,705,696
$
6,777,986
(0.6
)%
(2.2
)%
(1) Includes $2.1 million, $2.3 million, $2.6 million, $2.8 million, and $3.1 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
Multifamily residential
$
17,674
$
8,546
$
21,183
$
25,232
$
50,528
$
47,403
$
90,299
Commercial real estate
40,199
57,533
22,916
75,285
56,713
120,648
87,326
One-to-four family - mixed use property
3,580
3,039
1,842
6,622
5,709
8,461
10,439
One-to-four family - residential
86,589
411
35,206
739
1,705
122,206
54,933
Construction
4,839
2,469
3,275
9,338
5,063
10,583
11,552
Mortgage loans
152,881
71,998
84,422
117,216
119,718
309,301
254,549
Small Business Administration
528
2,457
1,250
1,368
5,930
4,235
5,930
Commercial business and other
99,351
84,721
88,404
106,580
91,447
272,476
212,564
Commercial Business loans
99,879
87,178
89,654
107,948
97,377
276,711
218,494
Total Closings
$
252,760
$
159,176
$
174,076
$
225,164
$
217,095
$
586,012
$
473,043
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan type
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Mortgage loans
6.44
%
6.87
%
6.68
%
7.12
%
7.31
%
Commercial Business loans
7.14
7.25
7.28
7.45
7.75
Total loans
6.72
%
7.08
%
6.99
%
7.28
%
7.51
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
Allowance for credit losses - loans
Beginning balances
$
41,247
$
40,037
$
40,152
$
40,342
$
41,648
$
40,152
$
40,161
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
372
1,677
4
(1
)
-
2,053
(1
)
Commercial real estate
1,275
72
-
421
-
1,347
-
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
20
-
-
-
-
20
(2
)
One-to-four family - residential
-
-
-
(41
)
(58
)
-
(47
)
Small Business Administration
271
(4
)
(40
)
(4
)
(1
)
227
(97
)
Taxi medallion
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business and other
(848
)
804
4,463
4,361
3,095
4,419
3,095
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
1,090
2,549
4,427
4,736
3,036
8,066
2,948
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
1,680
3,759
4,312
4,546
1,730
9,751
3,129
Ending balance
$
41,837
$
41,247
$
40,037
$
40,152
$
40,342
$
41,837
$
40,342
Gross charge-offs
$
2,024
$
2,857
$
4,471
$
4,790
$
3,110
$
9,352
$
3,179
Gross recoveries
934
308
44
54
74
1,286
231
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans
0.63
%
0.62
%
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.59
%
0.63
%
0.59
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.07
0.15
0.27
0.28
0.18
0.16
0.06
Nonperforming Assets
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Nonaccrual Loans:
Multifamily residential
12,970
12,364
25,952
11,031
9,478
Commercial real estate
21,786
23,481
6,703
6,283
6,705
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
-
422
426
116
369
One-to-four family - residential
1,351
2,277
1,225
1,428
1,493
Small Business Administration
554
2,445
2,445
2,445
2,445
Commercial business and other
8,190
8,258
9,512
12,015
13,771
Total Nonaccrual loans
44,851
49,247
46,263
33,318
34,261
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
44,851
49,247
46,263
33,318
34,261
Other Nonperforming Assets:
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
-
-
-
-
-
Total Other nonperforming assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total Nonaccrual Securities
17,278
16,878
18,000
18,000
20,627
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
62,129
$
66,125
$
64,263
$
51,318
$
54,888
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.70
%
0.75
%
0.71
%
0.57
%
0.59
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
93.3
%
83.8
%
86.5
%
120.5
%
117.7
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)
The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$
13,678
$
18,936
$
(5,931
)
$
(71,857
)
$
11,457
$
26,683
$
23,590
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))
1,831
(1,656
)
152
1,136
(974
)
327
(197
)
Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))
(661
)
-
-
72,315
-
(661
)
-
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))
-
-
-
(284
)
(1
)
-
(1
)
Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))
-
(2,590
)
194
3,836
-
(2,396
)
-
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income)
(94
)
(64
)
(56
)
(2,911
)
(554
)
(214
)
(544
)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)
-
-
-
2,572
-
-
-
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)
(113
)
(176
)
(167
)
(101
)
(62
)
(456
)
(316
)
Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense)
-
-
17,636
-
-
17,636
-
Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)
1,053
395
(1
)
218
10
1,447
504
Core income before taxes
15,694
14,845
11,827
4,924
9,876
42,366
23,036
Provision for core income taxes
3,737
3,683
3,896
715
2,153
11,316
5,545
Core net income
$
11,957
$
11,162
$
7,931
$
4,209
$
7,723
$
31,050
$
17,491
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
$
(1.64
)
$
0.30
$
0.43
$
0.60
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
0.04
(0.04
)
-
0.03
(0.03
)
-
(0.01
)
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax
(0.01
)
-
-
1.65
-
(0.01
)
-
Life insurance proceeds
-
-
-
(0.01
)
-
-
-
Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax
-
(0.06
)
-
0.09
-
(0.06
)
-
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges, net of tax
-
-
-
(0.05
)
(0.01
)
-
(0.01
)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax
-
-
-
0.04
-
-
-
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.01
)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
0.51
-
-
0.51
-
Miscellaneous expense, net of tax
0.02
0.01
-
-
-