Flushing Financial Corporation 3Q25 Reports Double Digit Basis Point Increase in GAAP and Core NIM, and Noninterest Deposit Growth; GAAP and Core EPS of $0.30 and $0.35, Respectively

"Flushing Financial delivered strong results for the third quarter, with a 10 basis-point sequential expansion in both GAAP and Core net interest margin. These quarterly results marked a turning point for the Company and demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic priorities and the effectiveness of our balance sheet repositioning initiatives. The 5.7% year-over-year growth in average noninterest-bearing deposits, which now represents 12.2% of total deposits, reflects the strength of our customer relationships and provides us with a stable, low-cost funding base. Our tangible common equity ratio of 8.01% for the quarter was a considerable 101 basis-point improvement from a year ago, underscoring our commitment to maintaining robust capital levels. With our strong loan pipeline of $345.6 million and substantial liquidity position of $3.9 billion, we remain confident in our ability to navigate the evolving macroeconomic landscape. We will continue to adhere to our disciplined underwriting standards and proactive risk management practices as we remain focused on driving sustainable growth, increased profitability and creating long-term shareholder value." - John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / GAAP and Core NIM Expansion and Average Noninterest Deposit Growth. The Company reported 3Q25 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.30 and $0.35, compared to $0.30 and $0.26, respectively, a year ago. During the quarter, NIM expanded on both a GAAP and Core basis by 10 bps QoQ to 2.64% and 2.62%, respectively, primarily driven by assets repricing and growth of the noninterest bearing deposits. Average loans decreased 2.1% YoY and 1.2 % QoQ, due to maintaining pricing and credit discipline. Maintaining these disciplined standards resulted in the Bank's CRE concentration declining to 475% at September 30, 2025, compared to 521% a year ago and 493% at the prior quarter end.

Credit Metrics and Capital Remain Stable QoQ. NPAs to assets were 70 bps, compared to 75 bps the prior quarter. Criticized and classified loans totaled 111 bps of gross loans compared to 108 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 7 bps in 3Q25 compared to 15 bps in 2Q25. TCE/TA1 was 8.01% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.04% at June 30, 2025.

Key Financial Metrics2

3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 9M25 9M24 GAAP: Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.43 $ 0.60 ROAA (%) 0.48 0.64 (0.43 ) (2.17 ) 0.39 0.22 0.27 ROAE (%) 5.86 8.00 (5.36 ) (29.24 ) 5.30 2.76 3.57 NIM FTE3 (%) 2.64 2.54 2.51 2.39 2.10 2.56 2.07 Core: EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.90 $ 0.59 ROAA (%) 0.55 0.50 0.35 0.19 0.34 0.47 0.26 ROAE (%) 6.71 6.29 4.34 2.54 4.59 5.77 3.48 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.62 2.52 2.49 2.25 2.07 2.54 2.05 Credit Quality: NPAs/Assets (%) 0.70 0.75 0.71 0.57 0.59 0.70 0.59 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.63 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.63 0.59 ACLs/NPLs (%) 93.28 83.76 86.54 120.51 117.75 93.28 117.75 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.07 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.18 0.16 0.06 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.6 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.6 $ 6.8 Avg Dep ($B) $ 7.3 $ 7.6 $ 7.6 $ 7.4 $ 7.5 $ 7.5 $ 7.2 Book Value/Share $ 21.06 $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 21.06 $ 22.94 Tangible BV/Share $ 21.03 $ 20.89 $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 21.03 $ 22.29 TCE/TA (%) 8.01 8.04 7.79 7.82 7.00 8.01 7.00

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA").

2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin."

3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

3Q25 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE increased 54 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ to 2.64%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 55 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ to 2.62%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 9 bps in 3Q25 compared to 11 bps in 3Q24 and 6 bps in 2Q25

Average total deposits decreased 1.6% YoY and 3.4% QoQ to $7.3 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 2.1% QoQ and totaled 12.2% of total average deposits compared to 11.3% in 3Q24 and 11.5% in 2Q25; Average CDs were $2.4 billion, down 15.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 2.2% YoY and 0.6% QoQ to $6.6 billion; Loan closings were $252.8 million, up 16.4 % YoY and 58.8% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $37.1 million compared to $38.5 million in 3Q24 and $38.7 million in 2Q25 and generated $0.7 million, $0.6 million, and $0.6 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 18.0% YoY and 91.0% QoQ to $345.6 million; Approximately 17.1% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs totaled $62.1 million (70 bps of assets) in 3Q25 compared to $54.9 million (59 bps) a year ago and $66.1 million (75 bps) in the prior quarter

Provision for credit losses was $1.5 million in 3Q25 compared to $1.7 million in 3Q24 and $4.2 million in 2Q25; Net charge-offs were $1.1 million in 3Q25 compared to $3.0 million in 3Q24 and $2.5 million in 2Q25; Allowance for loan losses totaled 0.63% in 3Q25 compared to 0.59% in 3Q24.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.01% at September 30, 2025, compared to 7.00% at September 30, 2024, and 8.04% at June 30, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $21.03 at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.29 a year ago and $20.89 for the prior quarter

Areas of Focus

Improve Profitability GAAP and Core NIM expanded 10 bps each QoQ to 2.64% and 2.62%, respectively

GAAP ROAA and ROAE decreased 16 bps and 214 bps, respectively, QoQ; Core ROAA and ROAE improved 5 bps and 42 bps, respectively, QoQ

Tangible book value per share increased 0.7% QoQ to $21.03 at September 30, 2025 Maintain Credit Discipline Approximately 91% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35% 1

Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.7x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

Criticized and classified loans are 111 bps of gross loans compared to 100 bps a year ago and 108 bps for the prior quarter

Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at approximately 0.48% of gross loans Preserve Strong Liquidity and Capital Maintaining ample liquidity with $3.9 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of September 30, 2025

Average NIB deposits increased 5.7% YOY and 2.1% QoQ and accounted for 12.2% of average total deposits compared to 11.3% 3Q24

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 17% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 35% of total deposits

Capital Levels increasing; Leverage ratio of 8.64%, up 73 bps YoY and 33 bps QoQ

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.01% at September 30, 2025, up 101 bps YoY and down 3 bps QoQ

1 Based on appraisals at origination.

Income Statement Highlights

YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 53,828 $ 53,209 $ 52,989 $ 51,235 $ 45,603 18.0 % 1.2 % Provision for Credit Losses 1,531 4,194 4,318 6,440 1,727 (11.3 ) (63.5 ) Noninterest Income (Loss) 4,746 10,277 5,074 (71,022 ) 6,277 (24.4 ) (53.8 ) Noninterest Expense 43,365 40,356 59,676 45,630 38,696 12.1 7.5 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 13,678 18,936 (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 11,457 19.4 (27.8 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 3,231 4,733 3,865 (22,612 ) 2,551 26.7 (31.7 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 10,447 $ 14,203 $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 17.3 (26.4 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 - (26.8 ) Core Net Income1 $ 11,957 $ 11,162 $ 7,931 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 54.8 7.1 Core EPS1 $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 34.6 9.4

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.64% increased 54 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ; The yield on interest earning assets increased 11 bps QoQ to 5.70%, while the cost of funds increased 2 bps QoQ

Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.8 million (9 bps to NIM) in 3Q25 compared to $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24 and $1.2 million (6 bps to NIM) in 2Q25

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.55% in 3Q25 compared to 1.99% in 3Q24 and 2.48% in 2Q25

The provision for credit losses decreased YoY and QoQ.

Net charge-offs were $1.1 million (7 bps of average loans) in 3Q25 compared to $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24 and $2.5 million (15 bps of average loans) in 2Q25

Noninterest income decreased YoY and QoQ.

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $37.1 million in 3Q25 (compared to $38.5 million in 3Q24 and $38.7 million in 2Q25) generated $0.7 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.6 million in both 3Q24 and 2Q25)

Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(1.8) million ($(0.04) per share, net of tax) in 3Q25 compared to $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24 and $1.7 million ($0.04 per share, net of tax) in 2Q25

Gain on the sale of securities was $0.7 million ($0.01 per share, net of tax) in 3Q25 as the Company sold $81.7 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 5.12%

In 2Q25, the Company reclassified $29.5 million of loans held for sale to loans held for investment reclassifying a $2.6 million mark to market adjustment in net gain (loss) on sale of loans

Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.9 million in 3Q25, up 11.6 % YoY but down 1.9 % QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

Core noninterest expenses were $42.2 million in 3Q25, up 9.4% YoY and 5.9% QoQ, reflecting investments in talent acquisition and new team builds to support growth initiatives

GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.99% in 3Q25 compared to 1.68% in 3Q24 and 1.81% in 2Q25

Provision for income taxes was $3.2 million in 3Q25 compared to $2.6 million in 3Q24 and $4.7 million in 2Q25.

The effective tax rate was 23.6% in 3Q25 compared to 22.3% in 3Q24 and 25.0% in 2Q25

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

YoY QoQ 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Change Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,595 $ 6,678 $ 6,672 $ 6,780 $ 6,737 (2.1 )% (1.2 )% Total Deposits 7,346 7,607 7,561 7,450 7,464 (1.6 ) (3.4 ) Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 44,851 $ 49,247 $ 46,263 $ 33,318 $ 34,261 30.9 % (8.9 )% Nonperforming Assets 62,129 66,125 64,263 51,318 54,888 13.2 (6.0 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 74,108 72,005 89,673 72,207 68,338 8.4 2.9 Criticized and Classified Assets 91,386 88,883 107,673 90,207 88,965 2.7 2.8 Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.63 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.59 4 bp 1 bp Capital Book Value/Share $ 21.06 $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 (8.2 )% 0.7 % Tangible Book Value/Share 21.03 20.89 20.78 20.97 22.29 (5.7 ) 0.7 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 8.01 8.04 7.79 7.82 7.00 101 bps (3 )bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.64 8.31 8.12 8.04 7.91 73 33

Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.6 billion, down 2.2% YoY and 0.6% QoQ

Total loan closings were $252.8 million in 3Q25 compared to $217.1 million in 3Q24 and $159.1 million in 2Q25; the loan pipeline was $345.6 million at September 30, 2025, up 18.0% YoY and 91.0% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 91% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%

Average total deposits decreased YoY and QoQ.

Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.7% YoY and 2.1% QoQ and comprised 12.2% of average total deposits in 3Q25 compared to 11.3% a year ago

Average CDs totaled $2.4 billion, down 15.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ; approximately $770.2 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 3.98% in 4Q25

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loansincreased YoY but decreased QoQ.

Nonperforming loans were 67 bps of gross loans in 3Q25 compared to 50 bps in 3Q24 and 74 bps in 2Q25

Criticized and classified loans were 111 bps of gross loans at 3Q25 compared to 100 bps at 3Q24 and 108 bps at 2Q25

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 8.2% and 5.7% YoY to $21.06 and $21.03, respectively.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 3Q25; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit

Ample credit enables the Company for continued investment in the business and strategic initiatives

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.48 % 0.64 % (0.43 )% (2.17 )% 0.39 % 0.22 % 0.27 % Return on average equity 5.86 8.00 (5.36 ) (29.24 ) 5.30 2.76 3.57 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.70 5.59 5.51 5.60 5.63 5.60 5.46 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.62 3.58 3.50 3.75 4.10 3.57 3.96 Cost of funds 3.21 3.19 3.13 3.35 3.69 3.18 3.55 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 2.08 2.01 2.01 1.85 1.53 2.03 1.50 Net interest margin (2) 2.64 2.54 2.51 2.39 2.10 2.56 2.07 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.99 1.81 2.65 2.01 1.68 2.15 1.76 Efficiency ratio (3) 71.03 67.69 72.21 79.01 77.20 70.30 81.81 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,595,037 $ 6,678,494 $ 6,671,922 $ 6,780,268 $ 6,737,261 $ 6,648,202 $ 6,763,078 Total interest-earning assets 8,181,582 8,402,582 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,349,971 8,434,283 Total assets 8,702,227 8,918,075 9,015,880 9,071,879 9,203,884 8,877,578 8,915,076 Total deposits 7,345,547 7,607,080 7,560,956 7,449,504 7,463,783 7,503,738 7,247,863 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,923,640 7,176,399 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,119,143 7,220,876 Stockholders' equity 712,600 709,839 731,592 673,588 672,762 717,941 669,845 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 21.06 $ 20.91 $ 20.81 $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 21.06 $ 22.94 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 21.03 $ 20.89 $ 20.78 $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 21.03 $ 22.29 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 711,226 $ 706,377 $ 702,851 $ 724,539 $ 666,891 $ 711,226 $ 666,891 Tangible stockholders' equity 710,372 705,437 701,822 705,780 648,035 710,372 648,035 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 751,258 $ 740,871 $ 730,950 $ 731,958 $ 735,984 $ 751,258 $ 735,984 Common equity Tier 1 capital 703,450 695,099 683,670 685,004 689,902 703,450 689,902 Total risk-based capital 983,826 972,517 961,704 962,272 967,242 983,826 967,242 Risk Weighted Assets 6,692,035 6,675,621 6,719,291 6,762,048 6,790,253 6,692,035 6,790,253 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.64 % 8.31 % 8.12 % 8.04 % 7.91 % 8.64 7.91 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.51 10.41 10.17 10.13 10.16 10.51 10.16 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.23 11.10 10.88 10.82 10.84 11.23 10.84 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.70 14.57 14.31 14.23 14.24 14.70 14.24 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 8.19 % 7.96 % 8.11 % 7.43 % 7.31 % 8.09 % 7.51 % Equity to total assets 8.02 8.05 7.80 8.02 7.19 8.02 7.19 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 8.01 8.04 7.79 7.82 7.00 8.01 7.00 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 44,851 $ 49,247 $ 46,263 $ 33,318 $ 34,261 $ 44,851 $ 34,261 Nonperforming loans 44,851 49,247 46,263 33,318 34,261 44,851 34,261 Nonperforming assets 62,129 66,125 64,263 51,318 54,888 62,129 54,888 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,090 2,549 4,427 4,736 3,036 8,066 2,948 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.67 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.67 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.70 0.75 0.71 0.57 0.59 0.70 0.59 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.63 0.62 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.63 0.59 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 67.34 62.38 62.30 78.24 73.50 67.34 73.50 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 93.28 83.76 86.54 120.51 117.75 93.28 117.75 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.07 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.18 0.16 0.06 Full-service customer facilities 29 29 28 28 28 29 28

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 94,970 $ 95,005 $ 93,032 $ 94,111 $ 95,780 $ 283,007 $ 281,467 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 19,785 20,186 21,413 24,111 24,215 61,384 54,965 Dividends 29 28 28 31 33 85 99 Other interest income 1,685 2,183 2,063 1,787 2,565 5,931 8,791 Total interest and dividend income 116,469 117,402 116,536 120,040 122,593 350,407 345,322 Interest Expense Deposits 57,137 59,037 57,174 59,728 66,150 173,348 184,908 Other interest expense 5,504 5,156 6,373 9,077 10,840 17,033 29,638 Total interest expense 62,641 64,193 63,547 68,805 76,990 190,381 214,546 Net Interest Income 53,828 53,209 52,989 51,235 45,603 160,026 130,776 Provision for credit losses 1,531 4,194 4,318 6,440 1,727 10,043 3,128 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 52,297 49,015 48,671 44,795 43,876 149,983 127,648 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 2,000 1,948 1,521 2,180 1,790 5,469 4,767 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 661 - - (72,315 ) - 661 - Net gain (loss) on sale of loans 318 2,757 630 (3,836 ) 137 3,705 273 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (1,831 ) 1,656 (152 ) (1,136 ) 974 (327 ) 197 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 369 428 697 754 624 1,494 2,036 Life insurance proceeds - - - 284 1 - 1 Bank owned life insurance 2,319 2,835 1,574 2,322 1,260 6,728 3,683 Other income 910 653 804 725 1,491 2,367 2,620 Total noninterest income (loss) 4,746 10,277 5,074 (71,022 ) 6,277 20,097 13,577 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 24,685 22,648 22,896 25,346 22,216 70,229 66,052 Occupancy and equipment 4,189 4,005 4,092 3,880 3,745 12,286 11,237 Professional services 3,999 3,452 2,885 2,516 2,752 10,336 8,330 FDIC deposit insurance 1,373 1,508 1,709 2,005 1,318 4,590 4,292 Data processing 1,831 1,806 1,868 1,697 1,681 5,505 5,193 Depreciation and amortization 1,316 1,367 1,373 1,412 1,436 4,056 4,318 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 353 220 345 276 135 918 405 Gain on sale of other real estate owned - - - - (174 ) - (174 ) Prepayment penalty on borrowings - - - 2,572 - - - Impairment of goodwill - - 17,636 - - 17,636 - Other operating expenses 5,619 5,350 6,872 5,926 5,587 17,841 17,982 Total noninterest expense 43,365 40,356 59,676 45,630 38,696 143,397 117,635 Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 13,678 18,936 (5,931 ) (71,857 ) 11,457 26,683 23,590 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 3,231 4,733 3,865 (22,612 ) 2,551 11,829 5,678 Net Income (Loss) $ 10,447 $ 14,203 $ (9,796 ) $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 $ 14,854 $ 17,912 Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities (120 ) (127 ) (132 ) (90 ) (126 ) (381 ) (296 ) Income (Loss) attributable to common stock $ 10,327 $ 14,076 $ (9,928 ) $ (49,335 ) $ 8,780 $ 14,473 $ 17,616 Divided by: Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities 34,497 34,511 34,474 30,519 29,742 34,495 29,758 Weighted average participating securities (558 ) (582 ) (542 ) (414 ) (423 ) (561 ) (443 ) Total weighted average common shares outstanding 33,939 33,929 33,932 30,105 29,319 33,934 29,315 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.43 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ (0.29 ) $ (1.64 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.43 $ 0.60 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.66

(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 142,929 $ 150,123 $ 271,912 $ 152,574 $ 267,643 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,821 7,826 7,831 7,836 7,841 Other securities, net 42,688 43,005 43,319 43,649 63,859 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 906,270 828,756 879,566 911,636 926,731 Other securities 635,153 563,031 570,578 586,269 687,518 Loans held for sale - - 29,624 70,098 - Loans 6,670,333 6,709,601 6,741,835 6,745,848 6,818,328 Allowance for credit losses (41,837 ) (41,247 ) (40,037 ) (40,152 ) (40,342 ) Net loans 6,628,496 6,668,354 6,701,798 6,705,696 6,777,986 Interest and dividends receivable 60,044 59,607 61,510 62,036 64,369 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,073 18,145 18,181 17,852 18,544 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 18,909 23,773 18,475 38,096 32,745 Bank owned life insurance 224,902 222,583 219,748 218,174 217,200 Goodwill - - - 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 854 940 1,029 1,123 1,220 Right of use asset 47,761 49,759 43,870 45,800 44,787 Other assets 139,091 140,622 140,955 160,497 152,807 Total assets $ 8,871,991 $ 8,776,524 $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 7,415,528 $ 7,289,352 $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 Borrowed funds 492,457 600,171 421,542 916,054 846,123 Operating lease liability 48,253 50,102 44,385 46,443 45,437 Other liabilities 204,527 130,522 121,400 173,003 150,040 Total liabilities 8,160,765 8,070,147 8,305,545 8,314,433 8,613,995 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 387 387 387 387 341 Additional paid-in capital 325,809 325,162 324,290 326,671 261,274 Retained earnings 483,936 481,077 474,472 492,003 547,708 Treasury stock (98,948 ) (98,985 ) (98,993 ) (101,655 ) (101,633 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes 42 (1,264 ) 2,695 7,133 (40,799 ) Total stockholders' equity 711,226 706,377 702,851 724,539 666,891 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,871,991 $ 8,776,524 $ 9,008,396 $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 (In thousands) Issued shares 38,678 38,678 38,678 38,678 34,088 Outstanding shares 33,778 33,777 33,777 33,659 29,069 Treasury shares 4,900 4,901 4,901 5,019 5,019

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest-earning Assets: Loans held for sale $ - $ 24,708 $ 64,085 $ 762 $ - $ 29,363 $ - Mortgage loans, net 5,193,430 5,260,610 5,261,261 5,358,490 5,337,170 5,238,185 5,343,108 Commercial Business loans, net 1,401,607 1,417,884 1,410,661 1,421,778 1,400,091 1,410,017 1,419,970 Total loans, net 6,595,037 6,678,494 6,671,922 6,780,268 6,737,261 6,648,202 6,763,078 Mortgage-backed securities 832,514 863,573 895,097 919,587 984,383 863,499 714,030 Other taxable securities, net 536,314 573,730 585,219 652,755 714,161 564,908 656,325 Other tax-exempt securities 43,168 43,489 43,813 64,531 65,070 43,487 65,485 Total securities, net 1,411,996 1,480,792 1,524,129 1,636,873 1,763,614 1,471,894 1,435,840 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 174,549 218,588 208,777 169,579 208,796 200,512 235,365 Total interest-earning assets 8,181,582 8,402,582 8,468,913 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,349,971 8,434,283 Other assets 520,645 515,493 546,967 484,397 494,213 527,607 480,793 Total assets $ 8,702,227 $ 8,918,075 $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,877,578 $ 8,915,076 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 92,068 $ 94,884 $ 98,224 $ 99,669 $ 102,196 $ 95,036 $ 103,908 NOW accounts 2,154,978 2,388,559 2,215,683 2,024,600 1,886,387 2,252,851 1,946,022 Money market accounts 1,677,996 1,665,625 1,716,358 1,686,614 1,673,499 1,686,519 1,704,320 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,445,173 2,477,716 2,596,714 2,681,742 2,884,280 2,505,979 2,578,988 Total due to depositors 6,370,215 6,626,784 6,626,979 6,492,625 6,546,362 6,540,385 6,333,238 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 81,501 104,761 78,655 87,120 71,965 88,316 80,408 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,451,716 6,731,545 6,705,634 6,579,745 6,618,327 6,628,701 6,413,646 Borrowings 471,924 444,854 555,466 759,962 886,190 490,442 807,230 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,923,640 7,176,399 7,261,100 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,119,143 7,220,876 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 893,831 875,535 855,322 869,759 845,456 875,037 834,217 Other liabilities 172,156 156,302 167,866 188,825 181,149 165,457 190,138 Total liabilities 7,989,627 8,208,236 8,284,288 8,398,291 8,531,122 8,159,637 8,245,231 Equity 712,600 709,839 731,592 673,588 672,762 717,941 669,845 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,702,227 $ 8,918,075 $ 9,015,880 $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,877,578 $ 8,915,076 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,257,942 $ 1,226,183 $ 1,207,813 $ 1,247,775 $ 1,205,154 $ 1,230,828 $ 1,213,407

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest Income: Loans held for sale $ - $ 247 $ 664 $ 7 $ - $ 911 $ - Mortgage loans, net 74,149 74,240 72,391 73,252 74,645 220,780 218,185 Commercial Business loans, net 20,821 20,518 19,977 20,852 21,135 61,316 63,282 Total loans, net 94,970 94,758 92,368 94,104 95,780 282,096 281,467 Mortgage-backed securities 11,513 11,709 12,528 13,884 12,443 35,750 23,601 Other taxable securities, net 7,939 8,143 8,553 9,887 11,431 24,635 30,343 Other tax-exempt securities 458 458 456 469 474 1,372 1,418 Total securities, net 19,910 20,310 21,537 24,240 24,348 61,757 55,362 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 1,685 2,183 2,063 1,787 2,565 5,931 8,791 Total interest-earning assets 116,565 117,498 116,632 120,138 122,693 350,695 345,620 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 94 $ 98 $ 110 $ 113 $ 122 $ 302 $ 359 NOW accounts 18,808 21,111 18,915 18,390 18,795 58,834 57,293 Money market accounts 15,390 15,323 15,372 15,909 17,485 46,085 52,083 Certificate of deposit accounts 22,766 22,443 22,710 25,258 29,676 67,919 74,977 Total due to depositors 57,058 58,975 57,107 59,670 66,078 173,140 184,712 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 79 62 67 58 72 208 196 Total interest-bearing deposits 57,137 59,037 57,174 59,728 66,150 173,348 184,908 Borrowings 5,504 5,156 6,373 9,077 10,840 17,033 29,638 Total interest-bearing liabilities 62,641 64,193 63,547 68,805 76,990 190,381 214,546 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 53,924 $ 53,305 $ 53,085 $ 51,333 $ 45,703 $ 160,314 $ 131,074 Included in net interest income above: Episodic items (1) $ 1,498 $ 878 $ 294 $ 648 $ 1,647 $ 2,670 $ 2,944 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income 94 64 56 2,911 554 214 544 Purchase accounting adjustments 191 257 252 191 155 700 608 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Loans held for sale - % 4.00 % 4.14 % 3.67 % - % 4.14 % - % Mortgage loans, net 5.71 5.64 5.50 5.47 5.59 5.62 5.44 Commercial Business loans, net 5.94 5.79 5.66 5.87 6.04 5.80 5.94 Total loans, net 5.76 5.68 5.54 5.55 5.69 5.66 5.55 Mortgage-backed securities 5.53 5.42 5.60 6.04 5.06 5.52 4.41 Other taxable securities, net 5.92 5.68 5.85 6.06 6.40 5.81 6.16 Other tax-exempt securities (2) 4.24 4.21 4.16 2.91 2.91 4.21 2.89 Total securities, net 5.64 5.49 5.65 5.92 5.52 5.59 5.14 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 3.86 3.99 3.95 4.22 4.91 3.94 4.98 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.70 % 5.59 % 5.51 % 5.60 % 5.63 % 5.60 % 5.46 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.42 % 0.46 % NOW accounts 3.49 3.54 3.41 3.63 3.99 3.48 3.93 Money market accounts 3.67 3.68 3.58 3.77 4.18 3.64 4.07 Certificate of deposit accounts 3.72 3.62 3.50 3.77 4.12 3.61 3.88 Total due to depositors 3.58 3.56 3.45 3.68 4.04 3.53 3.89 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.39 0.24 0.34 0.27 0.40 0.31 0.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.54 3.51 3.41 3.63 4.00 3.49 3.84 Borrowings 4.67 4.64 4.59 4.78 4.89 4.63 4.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.62 % 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.75 % 4.10 % 3.57 % 3.96 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1) 2.08 % 2.01 % 2.01 1.85 % 1.53 % 2.03 % 1.50 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.64 % 2.54 % 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.10 % 2.56 % 2.07 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

3Q25 vs. 3Q25 vs. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2Q25 3Q24 (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 964,767 $ 899,602 $ 863,714 $ 836,545 $ 860,930 7.2 % 12.1 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,419,039 2,452,624 2,592,026 2,650,164 2,875,486 (1.4 ) (15.9 ) Savings accounts 91,089 92,699 97,624 98,964 100,279 (1.7 ) (9.2 ) Money market accounts 1,714,184 1,601,948 1,681,608 1,686,109 1,659,027 7.0 3.3 NOW accounts 2,143,752 2,174,124 2,393,482 1,854,069 2,003,301 (1.4 ) 7.0 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,368,064 6,321,395 6,764,740 6,289,306 6,638,093 0.7 (4.1 ) Total due to depositors 7,332,831 7,220,997 7,628,454 7,125,851 7,499,023 1.5 (2.2 ) Mortgagors' escrow deposits 82,697 68,355 89,764 53,082 73,372 21.0 12.7 Total deposits $ 7,415,528 $ 7,289,352 $ 7,718,218 $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 1.7 % (2.1 )%

Loan Composition

3Q25 vs. 3Q25 vs. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2Q25 3Q24 (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,442,555 $ 2,487,610 $ 2,531,628 $ 2,527,222 $ 2,638,863 (1.8 )% (7.4 )% Commercial real estate 1,960,009 1,987,523 1,953,710 1,973,124 1,929,093 (1.4 ) 1.6 One-to-four family ??? mixed use property 482,933 493,846 501,562 511,222 515,511 (2.2 ) (6.3 ) One-to-four family ??? residential 335,592 258,608 269,492 244,282 252,293 29.8 33.0 Construction 51,638 46,798 63,474 60,399 63,674 10.3 (18.9 ) Mortgage loans 5,272,727 5,274,385 5,319,866 5,316,249 5,399,434 - (2.3 ) Small Business Administration 11,439 15,473 14,713 19,925 19,368 (26.1 ) (40.9 ) Commercial business and other 1,372,598 1,407,792 1,396,597 1,401,602 1,387,965 (2.5 ) (1.1 ) Commercial Business loans 1,384,037 1,423,265 1,411,310 1,421,527 1,407,333 (2.8 ) (1.7 ) Gross loans 6,656,764 6,697,650 6,731,176 6,737,776 6,806,767 (0.6 ) (2.2 ) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1) 13,569 11,951 10,659 8,072 11,561 13.5 17.4 Allowance for credit losses (41,837 ) (41,247 ) (40,037 ) (40,152 ) (40,342 ) 1.4 3.7 Net loans $ 6,628,496 $ 6,668,354 $ 6,701,798 $ 6,705,696 $ 6,777,986 (0.6 )% (2.2 )%

(1) Includes $2.1 million, $2.3 million, $2.6 million, $2.8 million, and $3.1 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Multifamily residential $ 17,674 $ 8,546 $ 21,183 $ 25,232 $ 50,528 $ 47,403 $ 90,299 Commercial real estate 40,199 57,533 22,916 75,285 56,713 120,648 87,326 One-to-four family - mixed use property 3,580 3,039 1,842 6,622 5,709 8,461 10,439 One-to-four family - residential 86,589 411 35,206 739 1,705 122,206 54,933 Construction 4,839 2,469 3,275 9,338 5,063 10,583 11,552 Mortgage loans 152,881 71,998 84,422 117,216 119,718 309,301 254,549 Small Business Administration 528 2,457 1,250 1,368 5,930 4,235 5,930 Commercial business and other 99,351 84,721 88,404 106,580 91,447 272,476 212,564 Commercial Business loans 99,879 87,178 89,654 107,948 97,377 276,711 218,494 Total Closings $ 252,760 $ 159,176 $ 174,076 $ 225,164 $ 217,095 $ 586,012 $ 473,043

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loan type 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Mortgage loans 6.44 % 6.87 % 6.68 % 7.12 % 7.31 % Commercial Business loans 7.14 7.25 7.28 7.45 7.75 Total loans 6.72 % 7.08 % 6.99 % 7.28 % 7.51 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 41,247 $ 40,037 $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 40,152 $ 40,161 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential 372 1,677 4 (1 ) - 2,053 (1 ) Commercial real estate 1,275 72 - 421 - 1,347 - One-to-four family - mixed-use property 20 - - - - 20 (2 ) One-to-four family - residential - - - (41 ) (58 ) - (47 ) Small Business Administration 271 (4 ) (40 ) (4 ) (1 ) 227 (97 ) Taxi medallion - - - - - - - Commercial business and other (848 ) 804 4,463 4,361 3,095 4,419 3,095 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 1,090 2,549 4,427 4,736 3,036 8,066 2,948 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1,680 3,759 4,312 4,546 1,730 9,751 3,129 Ending balance $ 41,837 $ 41,247 $ 40,037 $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 41,837 $ 40,342 Gross charge-offs $ 2,024 $ 2,857 $ 4,471 $ 4,790 $ 3,110 $ 9,352 $ 3,179 Gross recoveries 934 308 44 54 74 1,286 231 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.59 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.07 0.15 0.27 0.28 0.18 0.16 0.06

Nonperforming Assets

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 12,970 12,364 25,952 11,031 9,478 Commercial real estate 21,786 23,481 6,703 6,283 6,705 One-to-four family - mixed-use property - 422 426 116 369 One-to-four family - residential 1,351 2,277 1,225 1,428 1,493 Small Business Administration 554 2,445 2,445 2,445 2,445 Commercial business and other 8,190 8,258 9,512 12,015 13,771 Total Nonaccrual loans 44,851 49,247 46,263 33,318 34,261 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 44,851 49,247 46,263 33,318 34,261 Other Nonperforming Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure - - - - - Total Other nonperforming assets - - - - - Total Nonaccrual Securities 17,278 16,878 18,000 18,000 20,627 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 62,129

$ 66,125

$ 64,263

$ 51,318

$ 54,888

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.57 % 0.59 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 93.3 % 83.8 % 86.5 % 120.5 % 117.7 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)

The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited)