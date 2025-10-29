

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.50 percent.



Australia will release Q3 numbers for import and export prices; in the three months prior, import prices were down 0.8 percent on quarter and export prices fell 4.5 percent.



New Zealand will see October results for the ANZ Business Confidence Index and the NBNZ activity index; in September, they were at 49.6 and 43.4 percent, respectively.



Singapore will provide Q3 data for unemployment; in the previous quarter, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.



Thailand will release September figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.0 percent on year following the 4.19 percent annual drop in August.



