

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Wednesday, reported total revenue of $3.41 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up 22 percent from $2.79 billion a year earlier. Subscription revenue climbed 21.5 percent to $3.30 billion from $2.72 billion year over year.



Operating income totaled $572 million, compared with $484 million in the same quarter last year, representing a difference of 17 percent.



Net income was $502 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $423 million, or $2.03 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $1.01 billion, or $4.86 per share, from $828 million, or $3.98 per share, in the same quarter last year.



NOW closed Wednesday's trading at $911.70 down $26.21 or 2.79 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



