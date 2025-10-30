

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $39.19 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $21.40 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $431.86 million from $420.16 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $39.19 Mln. vs. $21.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $431.86 Mln vs. $420.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.13 - $0.15 Full year EPS guidance: $0.57 - $0.59



