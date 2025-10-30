Route1, Inc.: Route1 Inc. Confirms Availability of Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) ("Route1" or the "Company"), a leading engineering and professional services firm specializing in the deployment and integration of ALPR and other advanced data capture-based technologies to city, state, and federal first responder departments, public safety, colleges and universities, and parking managers, provides the following details about the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting, which is to be held at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, 333 Bay Street, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 2T6 on December 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) ("Meeting").

The Company confirms the availability of its Meeting materials and wishes to advise shareholders of alternative ways to vote their shares for the Meeting, due to current delays of postal services in Canada as a result of labour action by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on September 25, 2025 (the "Postal Delays").

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

to receive the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditor's report thereon; to fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4); to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to re-appoint MNP LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to re-approve the long-term incentive plan of the Company; to consider, and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution authorizing a change of name of the Company to a name determined by the board of directors, subject to all required regulatory approval; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Electronic copies of the proxy-related materials required under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, the Notice of Meeting, the Management Information Circular, form of proxy and all other proxy-related materials ("Meeting Materials") have been filed and are available under Route1's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted on www.envisionreports.com/PSEQ2025.

Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials through the aforementioned sites, or may contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") toll free at 1-866-962-0498 or 514-982-8716 from outside North America to request electronic or paper copies of the Meeting Materials, obtain their voting control number, or receive assistance with voting. Requests for paper copies are due by November 24, 2025. While the Company will mail the applicable Meeting Materials in the ordinary course, delivery prior to the Meeting cannot be assured due to the Postal Delays.

Shareholders of record as of October 22, 2025, are not required to be present at the Meeting but may vote in advance of the Meeting. Proxies must be received by Computershare no later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on December 2, 2025. To ensure votes are counted, online or telephone voting is recommended. Registered shareholders may vote by completing and returning their proxy form, or by following the online or telephone instructions provided. Beneficial holders should follow the voting instructions provided by their broker or depositary company, as each intermediary has its own procedures for proxy return.

Copies of the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements and MD&A") are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders may also request printed copies from the Company at 8 King Street East, Suite 600, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1B5. Mailing will be accommodated, but, consistent with the Postal Delays, there can be no assurance that the Financial Statements and MD&A will be received by shareholders prior to the Meeting.

The Company has complied with the filing requirements for proxy-related materials under Section 9.3 of National Instrument 51-102 -Continuous Disclosure Requirements. Shareholders are encouraged to access materials online and vote electronically or by telephone to avoid mailing delays.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2025 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted, or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including statements regarding the status and potential impact of the Postal Delays and the timing of the resumption of regular postal service and related mailing of printed Meeting Material; and the conduct and timing of the Meeting. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the status and duration of the Postal Delays and related disruptions to shareholder communications and voting; the availability, performance and acceptance of electronic voting channels and third-party service providers; and the ability to hold the Meeting as scheduled, achieve quorum and implement any adjournments. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements as an assurance of future results.

