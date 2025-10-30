The investment will enable both companies to integrate their expertise to improve credit access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in a region facing a credit gap of over US$1 trillion

Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation, and financial technology provider, today announced a strategic investment in R2, the leading embedded lending infrastructure company in Latin America (LATAM), to expand access to credit for SMEs across the region.

R2 enables digital platforms to offer financing solutions quickly and securely through an API-based, end-to-end white-labeled experience. This allows merchants to easily access capital through their existing digital platforms, such as point-of-sale systems, payment processors, marketplaces, and e-commerce solutions. Ant International, a leading fintech player globally, has complementary strengths in inclusive financing through its Global Credit Services unit, which launched SME working capital solutions in Brazil earlier this year. This development marks the latest milestone in Ant International's continued focus on supporting growth in LATAM by working with local partners.

The strategic investment includes a primary capital injection by Ant International, and combines both companies' unique strengths to advance a shared vision of driving inclusive growth through innovative, trusted digital technologies. R2 will continue to deploy its tested infrastructure, risk and market-tailored credit offerings and local regulatory expertise, while Ant International's advanced risk capabilities will further enhance R2's solutions through AI-powered tools and lower the cost of credit. R2's management team will also continue to lead day-to-day operations, ensuring consistent support for the company's existing customers and partners, and reaching out to more underserved SMEs in the region.

"Partnering with Ant International is a defining step in R2's journey," said Roger Larach, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of R2. "Together, we will combine world-class risk management, AI-driven underwriting, and capital to bring inclusive credit at scale empowering millions of small and micro businesses while keeping true to our mission of making access to finance frictionless at the point of need."

R2 was founded in 2020 and operates in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. The company pioneers its innovative revenue-based financing model through major digital platform partners in the region such as inDrive, Uber Eats, Rappi, Haulmer, and PayU, and has benefitted over 100,000 SMEs in LATAM, where it is estimated that only 13% of SMEs' demand for credit is currently met by banks and fintechs1. The partnership will also allow R2 to access innovative tech solutions from Ant International's credit services, such as its global credit engine, which helps financial institutions, fintechs, and other qualified lenders make credit decisions with greater efficiency, accuracy, and speed. By improving access to credit for SMEs, R2 and Ant International aim to catalyze economic growth in the region with their shared expertise.

"R2 has been clear in its mission and drive to support SMEs the backbone of LATAM's economy from day one, underpinned by its founders' deep understanding of the difficulties faced by small businesses, and a strong belief in overcoming these challenges with a digital-first approach," said Quan Yu, General Manager of Global Credit Services, Ant International. "With this shared commitment to inclusive growth, we are confident that we will be able to accelerate access to opportunities for businesses in the region by turning cutting-edge technologies into real, practical financing solutions."

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

About R2

Founded in 2020 and with operations in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Brazil, R2 enables payment processors, POS systems, e-commerce solutions, and marketplaces to provide financing to micro, small and medium businesses in Latin America. Via its APIs, R2 provides an end-to-end lending experience to technology platforms so that they provide capital to users without taking on any risk. R2 works with some of Latin America's leading technology companies including inDrive, Uber Eats, Rappi, Haulmer, and PayU. To learn more, please visit https://r2.co/

