

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported an attributable profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 that increased 22.75 percent from last year. Operating income for the quarter also increased 32.48 percent from the prior year. Quarterly sales increased 8.80 percent from the previous year.



The South Korean electronics giant reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the third quarter rose to 12.006 trillion Korean won from 9.782 trillion won in the prior year. Earnings per share for the quarter were 1,802 won up from 1,440 won in the prior year.



Operating profit for the third quarter was 12.166 trillion won up from 9.183 trillion won in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter increased to 86.062 trillion won from 79.099 trillion won last year.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the rapid growth of the AI industry is expected to open up new market opportunities for both the Device Solutions and Device eXperience Divisions. The company said that the Device Solutions Division plans to focus on enhancing its performance by increasing sales of high-value-added memory products tailored to AI. The semiconductor market is expected to remain strong, driven by ongoing AI investment momentum.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News