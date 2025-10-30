SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2025 - China Eastern Airlines will launch a new route connecting Shanghai to Argentina via New Zealand by the end of this year, a milestone that will make it the first airline based in mainland China to offer passenger flights to all six inhabited continents, the company announced Sunday at the 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum.
Supporting its global network push, China Eastern Airlines has established Shanghai Pudong International Airport as a major transfer hub. In 2024, the airline facilitated 8.36 million international transfer passengers at the airport, accounting for 80.9% of its total transfer traffic. This figure grew to 4.8 million in the first half of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 26.8%.
Since the beginning of 2024, China Eastern Airlines has launched 23 new medium- and long-haul international routes, expanding its network to 21 countries involved in the "Belt and Road" Initiative.
Forum Focuses on "Aviation+" Integration
The forum, themed "Innovation and Intelligence: Shaping Aviation's Next Era," also highlighted cross-sector business models under the "Aviation+" initiative, integrating air travel with culture, tourism, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).
China Eastern Airlines showcased its AI-powered digital assistant "Dongdong" and a physical robot "Xiaodong," and introduced a "China Pass" card offering discounts and services to inbound travelers.
The 2025 North Bund International Aviation Forum was organized by Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.
Hashtag: ChinaEasternAirlines
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd. (CEA)
30/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.