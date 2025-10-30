

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 3-day low of 153.13 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 152.73.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 177.79 and 202.10 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 177.22 and 201.52, respectively.



The yen edged down to 153.13 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 190.90.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 3-week low of 100.90, a 3-day low of 88.44 and nearly a near 10-month low of 109.86from Wednesday's closing quotes of 100.44, 88.03 and 109.57, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 154.00 against the greenback, 178.00 against the euro, 205.00 against the pound, 193.00 against the franc, 102.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



