

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (DVDCY, DVDCF) reported that its third quarter group pre-tax profit declined to 104.3 million euros from 107.9 million euros last year.



Net sales for the quarter were 752.8 million euros compared to 753.6 million euros last year.



For 2025 Campari Group continues to expect moderate organic topline growth assuming no further worsening of consumer confidence in Europe, especially impacting the on-trade, and in the US. Instead, for EBIT-adj. margin, Campari Group continues to expect a flattish organic trend but now with the US tariffs impact absorbed this year.



Campari Group remains confident to continue to achieve outperformance vs competition and market share gains leveraging its strong brands in growing categories with a gradual return in the medium-term to mid-to-high single digit organic net sales growth trajectory in a normalized macro environment. Gross margin is expected to benefit from sales growth, positive sales mix driven by aperitifs, tequila and premiumization across the portfolio, as well as COGS efficiencies. Accretion of EBIT margin will be mainly supported by key cost containment initiatives delivering 200bps overall organic benefit of SG&A to net sales in 3 years.



