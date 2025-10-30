

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.624 billion, or $1.690 per share. This compares with $3.516 billion, or $1.172 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $4.452 billion from $4.657 billion last year.



Standard Chartered PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.624 Bln. vs. $3.516 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.690 vs. $1.172 last year. -Revenue: $4.452 Bln vs. $4.657 Bln last year.



