Piramal Pharma Solutions Formalizes Partnership with IntoCell, Expanding its Payload-Linker Platform and Bioconjugate Capabilities

Piramal Pharma Solutions has joined forces with IntoCell to broaden its bioconjugates offering and support innovation in the field.

Leveraging IntoCell's proprietary drug-linker technologies alongside its formidable 20-year experience in ADC development and manufacture, Piramal strengthens its competitive edge in the bioconjugate market.

This agreement supports ADCelerate, Piramal's rapid approach to ADC development and manufacture.

MUMBAI, India , Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify its strategic partnership and explore potential collaboration opportunities in ADC development with IntoCell Inc. (KOSDAQ: 287840), a leading Korean biotechnology company specializing in innovative antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) linker and payload platform technologies. Pursuant to this non-exclusive and non-binding agreement, IntoCell will explore licensing opportunities for its proprietary drug-linker technologies with Piramal's clients. In exchange, Piramal will offer comprehensive contract research, development, and manufacturing of bioconjugates, including ADCs, to IntoCell and its client base.

This partnership enhances Piramal's robust, existing payload-linker and bioconjugation capabilities. Through this agreement, Piramal can now offer clients a broader range of payload-linkers, and faster bioconjugate development times, thereby improving its service offerings and competitiveness in this specialized field. The licensing agreement centers on IntoCell's proprietary drug-linker technologies, including its OHPAS linker, Duocarmycin based OHPAS-payload, Nexatecan based OHPAS-payload, and iso-Nexatecan based GGFG-payload.

Additionally, this agreement strengthens ADCelerate, Piramal's rapid, integrated approach to bioconjugate development and manufacture. Utilizing IntoCell's existing resources allows Piramal to further streamline the path from concept to clinic.

Tae Kyo Park, CEO of IntoCell Inc., stated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading CDMO. We will do our utmost to ensure the mutual success of both companies by combining our respective areas of expertise."

"By combining IntoCell's groundbreaking drug-linker technologies with our extensive expertise in bioconjugates, we position ourselves as the ideal partner for clients innovating in this critical segment," said Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma. "This collaboration significantly enhances our capabilities, empowering us to redefine the future of ADCs and drive better outcomes for patients worldwide."

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

About IntoCell

IntoCell Inc. is a biotechnology company, listed in KOSDAQ (287840, May 2025), focusing on developing proprietary linker-payload technologies that improve the stability, solubility, and controlled release of ADC payloads. Its core technologies include the OPHAS linker and a portfolio of novel payload libraries (PMT, Nexatacan etc.) with innovative payload development systems to advance the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates.

