Avolta maintains a strong performance with 9M 2025 +5.4% organic growth, 10.2% CORE EBITDA margin and CHF 503m EFCF. October organic growth +6.0% underpins the company's confidence in achieving its outlook.
9M 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
Strong financial performance
Shareholder value creation consistent with shareholder value led capital allocation policy
Medium-term targets confirmed
9M 2025 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Turnover reached CHF 10,609m with CORE turnover of CHF 10,407m, +5.8% CER and +5.4% on an organic basis. In Q3, CORE turnover grew +3.8% CER and +4.8% organic. For October 2025, the group expects to generate organic growth of +6.0% YoY, with some good signs in North America.
OUTLOOK
9M 2025 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES
CORE GROWTH COMPONENTS
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE 9M 2025
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION
1CER Constant Exchange Rate
