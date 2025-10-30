Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Sales Result/9 Month figures
Basel, October 30, 2025 - Sandoz (SIX: SDZ / OTCQX: SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today presents its net-sales performance for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Richard Saynor, Chief Executive Officer of Sandoz, commented: "The third quarter once again demonstrated the ability of Sandoz to deliver on its commitments and execute against the strategic roadmap. Our comprehensive launch program is helping us expand access to affordable medicines for more patients.
Looking ahead, Sandoz is well-positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, and we control our ability to seize them. We are making strong progress in building our biosimilar infrastructure, advancing our pipeline, and strengthening our capabilities, all supported by consistent financial performance. These are the reasons I am so confident in a Sandoz future reflected in compelling growth that underpins our Purpose to pioneer access for patients."
FULL-YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE
This guidance excludes any impacts of unforeseen events or unconfirmed developments, such as significant further potential trade tariffs emanating from the US government.
Remco Steenbergen, Chief Financial Officer of Sandoz, commented: "The upgrade in our guidance for the year particularly reflects the success of our biosimilars and the excellence in execution by colleagues around the world. Our ambition is unrelenting; we aim to fully exploit the many opportunities ahead which we believe will deliver sustained strong results over the long term."
As the last remaining fully vertically integrated penicillins producer in Europe, Sandoz is pleased to see growing recognition by policymakers of the need for sustainable European supply, but more action is required. The Company calls on the European Union and national governments to implement measures that reduce geopolitical exposure and safeguard long-term sustainability of European-produced penicillins.
9M AND Q3 2025 NET SALES
By business
9M
9M net sales were USD 8,057 million, up by 5% at CC and by 6% at CGR. Volumes grew by 8%, partly offset by price erosion of 3%; this decline was in line with a full-year assumption of low to mid-single-digit erosion. Net-sales growth was primarily driven by the performance of biosimilars, which continue to benefit from an extensive pipeline and launch program.
Generics overview
Net sales of generics in the first nine months were USD 5,699 million, reflecting growth of 2% at CC and CGR. Generics represented 71% of net sales (9M 2024: 73%, Q3 2025: 69%).
The increase in 9M net sales of generics in Europe was driven by the impact of launches in 2024 and 2025. International net sales of generics grew, after adjusting for the 2024 divestment of the Sandoz business in China. In North America, generics net-sales growth benefited from the successful Q4 2024 launch of paclitaxel.
Biosimilars overview
Net sales of biosimilars of USD 2,358 million in the first nine months reflected growth of 12% at CC and 17% at CGR. Biosimilars represented 29% of total net sales (9M 2024: 27%, Q3 2025: 31%).
Strong Europe biosimilars 9M net-sales growth at CC benefited from several good performances, including Pyzchiva and Tyruko, while excellent International biosimilar net-sales growth reflected the strong contribution from Omnitrope® (somatropin) and Hyrimoz® (adalimumab). Wyost and Jubbonti were launched in Q3 2025 in the International region.
North America biosimilar net sales declined at CC, reflecting the withdrawal of Cimerli in Q1 2025 and the impact of private-label adalimumab pricing dynamics; excluding the effect of the withdrawal, North America biosimilar net sales grew by a double-digit percentage at CC, partly a result of the strong launch of Wyost and Jubbonti.
Q3
Net sales for the third quarter were USD 2,825 million, up by 6% at CC and by 7% at CGR. Volumes grew by 8%, partly offset by price erosion of 2%.
By region
9M
Europe overview
9M net sales in Europe were USD 4,362 million, reflecting growth of 6% at CC and CGR. Europe 9M net sales of generics grew at CC, strongly surpassed by the performance of biosimilars. Notable growth included that from Pyzchiva and Tyruko.
International overview
9M net sales in International amounted to USD 1,943 million, with good growth of 4% at CC and 6% at CGR. International net sales of generics declined at CC but grew at CGR, with an exceptional biosimilars result driven by the strong performances of Omnitrope and Hyrimoz.
North America overview
9M net sales in North America were USD 1,752 million, reflecting an increase of 1% at CC. Growth at CGR however, namely excluding the impact of the acquisition of Cimerli, amounted to 7%. The increase in North America net sales of generics was driven by the successful Q4 2024 launch of paclitaxel, as well as continued strong growth in Canada, while the region delivered strong biosimilar net-sales growth at CGR.
Q3
HISTORIC NET SALES
The Company intends to provide the net-sales performance by region by generics/biosimilars at each half-year and full-year results.
2025
By business
By region
2024
[1] An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found in the Supplementary financial information of the Half-Year Report 2025.
[2] Sandoz defines the comparable growth rate (CGR) as the growth rate of net sales at CC excluding the effects of material acquisitions and divestments. In the case of divestments, net sales are excluded for the corresponding period. Similarly, for acquisitions, the relevant net sales are excluded for the corresponding period. Material acquisitions and divestments are transactions in scope of significant transactions in the Company's Consolidated financial statements. Sandoz believes the presentation of CGR is meaningful for management and investors to evaluate the performance of the business over time. In this announcement, adjustments relate to the impact of the 2024 acquisition of biosimilar Cimerli® (ranibizumab) and the 2024 divestment of the Sandoz business in China.
