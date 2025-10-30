

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. (018260.KS) reported that its third quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent was 195 billion Korean won, an increase of 8.6% year-over-year. Operating profit was 232 billion Korean won, down 8.1% from prior year.



Third quarter revenue were 3.39 trillion korean won, a decline of 5.0%. Revenue from IT Services were 1.6 trillion korean won, down 2.1% from prior year. Logistics revenue was 1.8 trillion won, down 7.4%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News