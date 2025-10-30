

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - argenx SE (ARGX) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $344.25 million, or $5.18 per share. This compares with $91.41 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 95.3% to $1.15 billion from $588.87 million last year.



argenx SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $344.25 Mln. vs. $91.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.18 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.15 Bln vs. $588.87 Mln last year.



