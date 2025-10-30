Vodafone Group PLC: Vodafone to acquire Skaylink

Business customers to benefit from technical expertise in cloud, digital transformation and security



DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vodafone Group Plc ("Vodafone") announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Skaylink GmbH ("Skaylink" or the "company") primarily from funds managed by Waterland for a total consideration of €175m.

Skaylink is a leading full-service cloud, digital transformation and security specialist with offices throughout Germany and across Europe. Its team of over 500 professionals are recognised experts at managing cloud deployments and migrations across Microsoft and Amazon Web Services environments and implementing AI solutions for business customers.

Skaylink's customer-centric business model, capabilities and market presence will provide Vodafone's business and public sector customers with access to an enhanced suite of digital services and support. The transaction is part of Vodafone Business' ambition to accelerate growth in key areas such as security, managed services and cloud.

Completion of the transaction is expected by the end of March 2026, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

About Vodafone Group

everyone.connected

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 355 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world's internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world's largest IoT platforms, with over 215 million IoT connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 92 million customers across seven African countries - managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone's purpose is to keep everyone connected.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.comfollow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.