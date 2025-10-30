

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in September, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product shrank a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after falling 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.



During September, Finland's economic output fell 0.2 percent annually versus a revised 0.7 percent decrease in August.



On a monthly basis, national output declined 0.4 percent in September, reversing a 1.2 percent rebound in the prior month.



Data also showed that the number of employed persons decreased by 0.7 percent and the number of hours worked fell by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter.



