For the first nine months of the year, sales were up 5% to €1,724 million and net profit up 33% to €163 million

Growth across all regions was driven by higher volume and price

Fluidra continues to make progress on its strategic priorities and is on track to deliver full-year 2025 guidance

Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions for the pool and wellness sector, achieved sales of €1,724 million in the first nine months of 2025, up 5% year-on-year (7% on constant FX and perimeter). This was driven by volume growth across all regions together with positive price contribution more than offsetting negative currency effects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% year-on-year to €411 million, achieving a 24% margin, up year on year. The improvement reflects higher volume and ongoing operational discipline while continuing to invest for growth. The company is offsetting the impact of tariffs through commercial levers, stronger supplier collaboration and continued operational excellence through efficiency initiatives.

Thanks to lower restructuring, M&A and integration expenses, net profit increased 33% year-on-year to €163 million.

Fluidra has a strong balance sheet. At the end of September, the net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.1x, 0.2x lower than at the same time the prior year, and well aligned with its financial policy.

Sales grew across all regions in the first nine months of the year, supported by higher volume, pricing, and acquisitions. North America led growth, with sales up 9% on a constant FX and perimeter basis. Europe grew around 4%, and the Rest of the World increased by 7.5%. The Commercial pool business continued to grow and is up 10%.

Fluidra's Simplification Program continues to deliver results, with cumulative savings of €93 million to date. The company remains on track to achieve the €100 million savings target by year-end, enabled by global procurement efficiencies and value engineering initiatives.

On track to meet guidance

Fluidra remains on track to deliver its full-year 2025 guidance with expected sales between €2,160 and 2,220 million, Adjusted EBITDA between €500 and 520 million and Adjusted EPS between €1.33 and 1.40 per share.

Fluidra also expects to receive regulatory approval in the last quarter of the year to invest in a 27% interest of Aiper, a leading player in cordless robotic pool cleaning technology. This strategic alliance will unite complementary strengths to deliver enhanced solutions to a broader customer base.

Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive Chairman, said: "We delivered a strong third quarter and are strengthening the foundation for our long-term success. We continue to gain market share by executing our strategy with discipline and focus, in a dynamic environment.

I am especially proud that we were named 'Vendor of the Year' by top U.S. distributors for the fifth consecutive year, a clear reflection of our customers' trust, and I would like to thank the teams across Fluidra for their commitment and dedication on delivering strong results quarter after quarter."

