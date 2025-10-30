

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group posted a third quarter loss after tax of 1.07 billion euros compared to profit of 1.56 billion euros, prior year. Operating loss was 1.30 billion euros compared to profit of 2.83 billion euros. Sales revenue were 80.30 billion euros, up 2.3% from last year.



For the nine month period, profit after tax was 3.40 billion euros, down 61.5% from previous year. Oerating result was 5.4 billion euros, 58% below prior year. Sales revenue was 238.7 billion euros, up 0.6%. The Group recorded 6.6 million vehicle sales in nine month period, compared to 6.5 million vehicles, prior year.



The Volkswagen Group expects its sales revenue for 2025 to be in line with the previous year. The Group's operating return on sales is projected to range between 2.0 and 3.0 percent. In the Automotive Division, the company expects an investment ratio between 12 and 13 percent in 2025.



