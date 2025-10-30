

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - argenx SE (ARGX, ARGX.BR), a commercial-stage biopharma company on Thursday reported higher profits and sales for the three months ended September 30, 2025.



Profit for the period stood at $344.3 million or $5.18 per share as compared with $91.4 million or $1.39 per share in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Product net sales increased to $1.13 billion from $573 million in the year-ago period.



The financial guidance on the combined research and development and selling, general and administrative remains unchanged at approximately $2.5 billion.



The full-year 2025 financial results and fourth quarter 2025 business update would be issued on February 26, 2026.



